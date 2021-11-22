ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 16 Tennessee stuns No. 12 Texas in OT, ESPN honors Lady Vols guard

By Caleb Wethington
WATE
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a great week of basketball, ending it by stunning No. 12 Texas in overtime, ESPN has named a Lady Vols guard as the Player of the Week.

With two ranked wins against No. 23 South Florida and No. 12 Texas, the Kellie Harper-led Lady Vols are feeling themselves, and one player, in particular, has been showing up in a big way.

Junior Jordan Horston is leading the Lady Vols in points (22 per game), rebounds (11.7 per game), and assists (3.3 per game) — not only that, but in their two big wins in the past week, she combined for 52 points, 24 rebounds, and 7 assists.

So, what’s next for the Lady Vols? They’ll round out November against Kansas and Oklahoma State before a tight-packed December including two ranked games against No. 25 Virginia Tech (Dec. 5) and No. 7 Stanford (Dec. 18).

WATE

Vols coach Heupel: ‘We’re in a race against ourselves’

Now, the Volunteers are a win over Vanderbilt away from solidifying a third-place finish in the East — coach Josh Heupel has spoken all year about building something special in Knoxville, and it seems he's on his way to doing just that. This first chapter is almost written, with the final regular-season game and a bowl game left, it's been one full of promise and an exciting look at the future.
