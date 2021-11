Austin restaurant Tso Chinese Delivery is opening its third location this Thanksgiving weekend. The 2407 South Congress Avenue restaurant will debut on Saturday, November 27 in the St. Edwards neighborhood. This expands the restaurant’s delivery area into more of the South Austin area, from Lady Bird Lake, South Pleasant Valley Road, William Cannon Drive, and Mopac Expressway. The menu and service styles remain the same: Chinese-American dishes such as the namesake entree, drunken beef noodles, and wonton noodle soup, available for pickups and deliveries. Its hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO