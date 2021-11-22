Suspect in custody following fatal Blount County shooting

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An Oneonta woman was shot and killed Sunday following what deputies said was a domestic dispute.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 72 Moorer Lane in Oneonta around 6 p.m. Sunday for a possible shooting during a domestic fight.

Upon arrival, deputies ordered a male suspect, 52-year-old Bryan Craig Fox, to come outside with his hands up. Fox reportedly complied with deputy demands and was placed under observation while deputies searched the home.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found 53-year-old Sharon Teal Askew inside the home with a single gunshot wound. Askew was pronounced dead at the scene and Fox was taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility.

Fox, of Oneonta, is charged with murder in Askew’s death and is being held without bond.

