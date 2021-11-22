ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

Suspect in custody following fatal Blount County shooting

By Austin Franklin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DnXya_0d44XhoS00

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An Oneonta woman was shot and killed Sunday following what deputies said was a domestic dispute.

Birmingham pastor wanted for Indiana sexual misconduct case since 2001 arrested by FBI

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 72 Moorer Lane in Oneonta around 6 p.m. Sunday for a possible shooting during a domestic fight.

Upon arrival, deputies ordered a male suspect, 52-year-old Bryan Craig Fox, to come outside with his hands up. Fox reportedly complied with deputy demands and was placed under observation while deputies searched the home.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found 53-year-old Sharon Teal Askew inside the home with a single gunshot wound. Askew was pronounced dead at the scene and Fox was taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility.

Fox, of Oneonta, is charged with murder in Askew’s death and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 42

1 dead after shooting in Fairfield, woman being questioned

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a shooting in Fairfield Saturday night and a woman who remained on the scene is being questioned. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:25 p.m. to a report of a person shot. They arrived in the 600 block of 55th Place and found […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Woman hospitalized after I-59 shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was shot early Friday morning while driving on the I-59 North on-ramp in Fairfield. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 4000 block of Llyod Noland Parkway in Fairfield on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 26-year-old woman who had […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Florida man suspected of possessing explosive devices in Calera identified

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Police Department has identified a man who was arrested Wednesday after being found in possession of possible explosive devices. Wesley Edward Mills, a Florida resident, has been charged with DUI, having an open container, illegal possession of prescription drugs and the manufacturing, transporting and distribution of a destructive device. […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Oneonta, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Oneonta, AL
County
Blount County, AL
State
Indiana State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
Blount County, AL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Craig
CBS 42

1 killed in Talladega house fire

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Talladega are investigating a mobile home fire that killed one person Wednesday morning. According to Talladega Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the fire on reports of someone trapped inside just after 8 a.m. While the fire was being put out, crews discovered a person inside the home. […]
TALLADEGA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Wiat#Fbi
CBS 42

Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp before police say they stopped him with spike strips

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle. Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Bessemer store clerk locks armed robber inside until police arrive

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer store clerk locked an armed robber inside the business until police arrived to take the suspect into custody. Janarius Horn, 18, was charged with two counts of first degree robbery and one count of receiving stolen property. Police said that the stolen property was a gun in Horn’s possession. […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa police using helicopters to protect shoppers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Operation Shopper Chopper is in full swing. Tuscaloosa Police are flying helicopters above malls and shopping centers in an effort to deter crime for the holiday season. Lillian Griffin says she is glad police pilots will be looking for criminals from the air to keep her safe, she spent Friday afternoon […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Fire damages building at Alabama high school

CLEVELAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Cleveland High School Thursday morning. According to the Blountsville Fire and Rescue Service, first responders were called to the school after one of the buildings had “heavy smoke showing” in all corners of the structure just before 9:15 a.m. The fire was put […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy