(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon's City Council has finalized next year's budget and it does not include any tax increases for residents. It is the seventh year in a row that the council has not raised taxes. The budget approved Monday night is for over 15-million and 290-thousand dollars. The largest expenditure, just under five million 200-thousand dollars, is for police services. The cost of a new police vehicle and "cloud" storage for the departments new body cameras are included in that.

LEBANON, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO