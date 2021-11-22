ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders Have to Finish

By Hikaru Kudo
No sugar coat, no nothing. It’s fairly simple.

The Las Vegas Raiders have to finish on the field.

Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia probably summed it up best.

"It was really only a one-score game until about six minutes to go in the game," Bisaccia said.

His players straight up said they didn’t play good enough.

"We didn't play well enough, you've got to finish," said Denzel Perryman, who had 12 total tackles on the day. "You've got to play through four quarters, not three.

“We just shot ourselves in the foot, that's the best way I can explain what happened."

Defensively speaking, it wasn’t all bad. The Raiders defense had three sacks, five quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and six pass deflections on the day.

"I feel like this was one of our better games as a group, as a defense going out there," defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said. “Guys were picking each other up. I love the way we were flying to the ball.

“Certain misfits that happened in the running game versus the Bengals, but at the end of the day, I feel like Coach Gus [Bradley] always puts us in a great position to execute, we've just got to go out there and execute."

With a quick turnaround to Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys, the Silver and Black have to focus on what’s ahead.

"We have another one in just a few days, against a really good football team," Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. "So if we don't want to stand up here and have to do this again we better get it right. ... We need a win”

"I don't care about anything else, we need to win."

