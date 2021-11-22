ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Angels acquire utilityman Tyler Wade from Yankees

By Jeff Fletcher
Los Angeles Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Angels picked up versatile Tyler Wade from the New York Yankees in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named, giving them another alternative at shortstop and at least a speedy backup player who plays both infield...

www.dailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees fans should riot if latest free agent rumor is true

New York Yankees fans better hope the latest free agency rumor is not true. While the New York Yankees have a reputation as big spenders in free agency, this latest rumor suggests they are leaning towards going cheap at a marquee position. The New York Daily News reports that while...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees will sign elite shortstop, ex-Cy Young winner, MLB insider predicts

That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Yankees make free agent push to steal Freddie Freeman from Braves

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is reportedly being courted by the New York Yankees in free agency as his future in Atlanta remains uncertain. In Atlanta, there is no World Series win without Freddie Freeman. The renowned first baseman and left-handed hitter is walking into free agency in the best possible situation: a 2021 World Series champion and a 2020 NL MVP.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees DFA Clint Frazier, Rougned Odor and Tyler Wade

The Yankees announced they’ve designated Clint Frazier, Rougned Odor and Tyler Wade for assignment. The moves create roster space for the selections of prospects Oswaldo Cabrera, Ron Marinaccio, Everson Pereira, Stephen Ridings and JP Sears to the 40-man roster. Frazier and Wade are arbitration-eligible, but the Yankees evidently determined they...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Mayfield
Person
Kean Wong
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Tyler Wade
The Staten Island Advance

MLB rumors: Yankees’ relievers drawing interest from other teams

The Yankees have checked in with teams across the game regarding trades, and there’s one area in particular the opposition has targeted: The relief unit. “We’re going to continue to reinforce, and we’ve got a lot of teams asking about our bullpen at the same time,” general manager Brian Cashman told reporters at the MLB GM Meetings this week in Carlsbad, Calif. “It might be importing some. It eventually could be exporting others. Just a constant shifting of the sand so early in the winter.”
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

How Tyler Wade fared against other MLB utilitymen

Ever since Ben Zobrist built a career rotating through multiple defensive positions while starting every day, positional flexibility has become one of the most traits most desired for contenders. This past season, Tyler Wade filled that role for the Yankees once again, playing 19 games at second, 31 at shortstop, 27 at third, and 25 in the outfield. At face value, he provided Aaron Boone with the ability to be aggressive with substitutions through his ability to appear all around the diamond. But where does he stand compared to the league’s other utility players? And should the Yankees attempt to find an upgrade for their bench?
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees designate Frazier, Wade, Odor for assignment

Just after the deadline to set their 40-man roster, the New York Yankees announced that they have designated Clint Frazier, Rougned Odor, and Tyler Wade for assignment. Frazier, a former top prospect, struggled to carve out a role for himself and battled injuries and poor performance this past season. In just 66 games in 2021, Frazier slashed .186/.317/.317 with an 83 wRC+ and -0.9 WAR. Odor, who came to New York last offseason after being released by the Texas Rangers, slashed .202/.282/.405 with an 83 wRC+ and 0.6 fWAR in 102 games for the Yankees. Wade, who has been in the Yankees system since 2014, appeared in 103 games last year, posting a career best line of .268/.354/.323, 92 wRC+, and 0.9 WAR.
MLB
fangraphs.com

In One-Year Deal for Syndergaard, Angels Acquire Upside and Risk

The Angels made their first splash of the offseason on Tuesday by signing Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $21 million deal, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. He was no. 15 on our top 50 free agent rankings despite missing all of 2020 because of Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, and though he was expected back early in 2021, a large setback in his recovery cost him just almost the entirety of that season as well. Two innings out of the bullpen in late September is all we’ve seen out of him in the last two years.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#The New York Yankees
New York Post

Time for Yankees to move on from Gary Sanchez

One of the more underrated Hot Stove terms? “Pref list.”. Clubs identify their need, they lay out all of the options to fill that need, and then, integrating the acquisition cost, they “pref” them out, in order of their pref-erence. When it comes to the Yankees and catcher, the time...
MLB
FanSided

This shortstop trade is biggest mistake Yankees could make

Just because the Diamondbacks are the team the Yankees deal with most often out of the blue does not mean it should happen again. Learn your lesson from Blind Brandon Drury and move on. Investing money alone in a stopgap shortstop is embarrassing for many reasons, not the least of...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Did the Yankees Make a Mistake Trading Tyler Wade?

One day after the Yankees announced they had traded Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels, the infielder took to social media, penning a heartfelt goodbye to the organization that he's called home for nearly a decade. "I can’t thank the fans enough for embracing me and making me feel...
MLB
YES Network

Yankees acquire two minor league players from Phillies

The New York Yankees announced today that they have acquired minor leaguers INF T.J. Rumfield and LHP Joel Valdez from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for RHP Nick Nelson and C Donny Sands. Rumfield, 21, made his professional debut this season with Low-A Clearwater, batting .250 (19-for-76) with 13 R,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Yankees losing Tyler Wade and signing cheap stopgap SS is bad look

No, Tyler Wade is not a budding star. No, the loss of Tyler Wade will not be debilitating for the 2022 New York Yankees. But if the Yanks choose not to sign a top shortstop this year, and instead opt to save their budget for some Great Unknown down the line, there’s nobody on the market who you can guarantee us will eclipse Wade’s 2022 production.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Sandy Alcantara, Marlins closing in on contract extension; Angels add Aaron Loup, Tyler Wade

Will it be a slow week in Major League Baseball's hot stove leading up to Thanksgiving? Or will we get more deals after big names like Noah Syndergaard and Justin Verlander inked deals last week? We'll gather the news and rumors right here for you on Monday, and it starts with the Red Sox grabbing the 2023 and 2024 options on the contract of manager Alex Cora.
MLB
Valley News

Murrieta’s Tyler Wade headed back, back, to Cali, in Yankees/Angels trade

Murrieta Valley High School alum, Tyler Wade, enjoyed a career year in 2021 for the New York Yankees. The 2013 Nighthawk graduate posted career-highs in batting average (.268), on-base percentage (.354) and plate appearances (145) while leading the team with 17 stolen bases. Wade, who turned 27 this past week, played second base, shortstop, third base, left field, center field and right field for the Bronx Bombers and in 402.2 defensive innings, Wade’s only errors in 2021 came at second and third base, where he committed two each.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy