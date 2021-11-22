FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 15. What happened: What seemed like a straightforward request to rezone a parcel of land from institutional to medium-density residential (R-2), became much more complicated. Township supervisors started a hearing on the request to rezone the 2-acre property at 611 Campus Road, Elizabethtown, at the Nov. 15 board meeting. But because of concerns raised by neighboring residents and their attorney that the property would contain more than one dwelling, the hearing will be continued to a future date.

