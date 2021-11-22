FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

Building Department /Code Enforcement Building Renovations Completed. We are proud to announce that the construction within the Building Department /Code Enforcement building has been completed. Beginning on Monday November 22, 2021, Building Department / Code Enforcement business will take place in the newly renovated Building Department /Code Enforcement building and no longer in the Silver Linings at Old Bridge Building. The Zoning Office will now be permanently located in the Administration Building, 2nd Floor, Room 211.
Comments / 0