ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS

Times News
 5 days ago

Franklin Township supervisors took the following action at Tuesday’s meeting:. • On a 2-0 vote, with one abstention, authorized Girard Pension Services as trustee to adjust eligible retired police officer...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Schuylkill gets $160K from 911 charges

Schuylkill County is getting more money from the PA 911 surcharge. Finance Director Paul Buber said Wednesday the county is getting $162,059 extra. He said the surcharge is $1.65. The tariff revenue the county had estimated is $4,344,468 for this budget year. The surcharge is paid by consumers when they buy prepaid cellphone cards or minutes, according to the PA Department of Revenue.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon officials certify vote

Carbon County officials have certified the votes from the November election on Wednesday. During a brief county election board meeting, which was convened at 9:15 a.m. and then recessed until 11:30 a.m., the board heard an update regarding the recount for the office of the judge of commonwealth court of Pennsylvania. There was a statewide mandatory recount of the votes following the election.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Nesquehoning restructuring police department to deal with shortage

Nesquehoning officials are beginning to look at how the borough police department can be restructured until it is back up to a full complement. Last week, Councilwoman Rosemary Porembo, chairwoman of the public safety committee, outlined what the committee thinks needs to be done for a temporary period. “The Nesquehoning...
NESQUEHONING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Township#Traffic Control#Girard Pension Services##The Police Pension Fund#Raising The House
Times News

LASD looks at Cleaver’s contract

An investigation into the validity of Lehighton Area School District Superintendent Jonathan Cleaver’s contract is ongoing, board members and the firm representing the district said this week. During a meeting Monday night, attorney Tim Gilsbach, of Fox Rothschild LLC, said the firm is in the process of reviewing Cleaver’s contract,...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

No new taxes for Rush Township in 2022

Rush Township Supervisors passed a motion to advertise the 2022 budget for public view for the required 20 days. There is no tax increase in the new budget. The public will be able to view the budget at the township offices at 104 Mahanoy Ave., Tamaqua. A motion was also...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Nesquehoning council

Nesquehoning Borough Council voted on or discussed the following items during its monthly meeting last week. • Council spoke about a franchise agreement with Blue Ridge Communications that expired last month. Solicitor Robert Yurchak said that the company requested a 10-year term, but council asked for a quote on a five-year term.
NESQUEHONING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
maqnews.com

Salary increases in hands of supervisors

The Jackson County auditor may receive a larger salary increase than other elected officials in 2022-23 if the supervisors approve a recommendation by the county Compensation Board. The board voted 7-0 to recommend a 5.25% salary across-the-board salary increase for the supervisors, attorney, sheriff, treasurer and recorder. However, the Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown Township Supervisor Nancy Santacecilia faces calls for resignation

There was quite the turnout at the Nov. 15 Doylestown Township Board of Supervisors meeting, with over 20 community members calling for the resignation of Supervisor Nancy Santacecilia. Central Bucks Education Association President Bill Senavaitis took the podium to state that Santacecilia was “positively identified” dropping off flyers in early...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
wcexaminer.com

Condeelis to make jump to supervisor

Public service has always been important to Maryellen Condeelis, it’s why she will be taking on an even bigger role serving her community come January.
POLITICS
commercetwp.com

Commerce Township Board of Review

The Commerce Township Board of Review will meet at the Commerce Township Hall, 2009 Township Drive, Commerce Township, Michigan on the following date to correct clerical errors or mutual mistakes. The Board can also review poverty appeals (if they had not been heard at the March Board of Review). Tuesday,...
POLITICS
calntownship.org

2022 Draft Township Budget

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Commissioners of Caln Township have authorized a draft of the 2022 Budget for all Township Operating Funds to be available for public inspection at the Township Building and on the Township Website www.calntownship.org. The Budget can be viewed during regular business hours from 8 am to 4:30 pm at the Municipal Building located at 253 Municipal Drive, Thorndale PA 19372.
POLITICS
Lancaster Online

Mount Joy Township supervisors hear concerns about Campus Road property rezoning

When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 15. What happened: What seemed like a straightforward request to rezone a parcel of land from institutional to medium-density residential (R-2), became much more complicated. Township supervisors started a hearing on the request to rezone the 2-acre property at 611 Campus Road, Elizabethtown, at the Nov. 15 board meeting. But because of concerns raised by neighboring residents and their attorney that the property would contain more than one dwelling, the hearing will be continued to a future date.
MOUNT JOY, PA
kprl.com

Hearing on Supervisors Districts 11.19.2021

The hearing on San Luis Obispo county supervisors districts underway at the San Luis Supervisors council chambers. The final speaker of the morning inspired Lynn Compton to break early for lunch. The speaker more concerned about the election cycles than the way communities are represented. The democrats want to split...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
oldbridge.com

Old Bridge Township

Building Department /Code Enforcement Building Renovations Completed. We are proud to announce that the construction within the Building Department /Code Enforcement building has been completed. Beginning on Monday November 22, 2021, Building Department / Code Enforcement business will take place in the newly renovated Building Department /Code Enforcement building and no longer in the Silver Linings at Old Bridge Building. The Zoning Office will now be permanently located in the Administration Building, 2nd Floor, Room 211.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
huntingdondailynews.com

Township officials attend conference

Township officials from across the county gathered for the 105th fall conference of the Huntingdon County Township Officials Association at the Smithfield Fire Hall Thursday evening. In addition to the business meeting, it was an opportunity to network with other township officials, a chance to hear about how ways townships...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Oxford Leader

Township Board meets for November

Oxford Township had its monthly Board of Trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Topics of discussion included amending zoning definitions, honoring resigning officials and using ARPA funds. Ordinance Readings. The Junk Vehicle Ordinance No. 136 and Littering Ordinance No. 137 from October’s meeting passed on their second...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy