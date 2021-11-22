Tammy L. Duckworth's campaign committee refunds $10 to Shirley Rowe
The campaign committee of Democratic Party candidate Tammy L. Duckworth, Tammy for Illinois, refunded $10 to Shirley...chicagocitywire.com
The campaign committee of Democratic Party candidate Tammy L. Duckworth, Tammy for Illinois, refunded $10 to Shirley...chicagocitywire.com
Chicago City Wire - Covering policy and local government in Cook County, IL.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0