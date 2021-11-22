Tammy L. Duckworth's campaign committee refunds $10 to Shirley Rowe

Bourne School Committee member Kari MacRae is running to represent the Plymouth and Barnstable District in the Massachusetts Senate in 2022. Her campaign officially kicked off last Friday, November 19, at a launch event hosted at a supporter’s house. The guest list included Rayla Campbell, a candidate for Massachusetts secretary of state in 2022; Geoffrey G. Diehl, a Republican gubernatorial candidate endorsed by former president Donald J. Trump; and Jay McMahon, who ran for a Plymouth and Barnstable District state Senate seat in 2020.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO