How These 3 Beauty Brands Are Building a More Inclusive Ecosystem

Started in 2017 BlockFi is one of the world’s fastest growing fintech companies. BlockFi centers its work around financial inclusion—something cofounder Flori Marquez is passionate about. The daughter of Argentinian immigrants, she saw firsthand how hyperinflation can affect a currency and, more importantly, the people who use it. As such, BlockFi works to make financial inclusion more accessible by providing traditional financial services to underserved or limited markets. In addition to this mission, BlockFi supports both institutional and retail clients’ access to crypto assets, including trading, lending, payments and asset management. Worth talked to Marquez about how BlockFi is making an impact, what worth beyond wealth means to her and the importance of the work BlockFi is doing.
