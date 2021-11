Fake names and throwaway phones used to be the stuff of spies. Now, they’re for everyone, thanks to concerns about digital surveillance. “Burners” — or prepaid phones not tied to your name — can be a last-ditch option for the privacy conscious. But you can also spin up virtual burner email addresses, phone numbers and credit card numbers online to stop companies from collecting and sharing your real information. Burners help protect you from data breaches, spam and unwanted charges, and they’re easy to use.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO