The ‘House of Gucci’ Luxury Estate Will Be Available to Book on Airbnb

By Conchita Widjojo
 5 days ago
Fans can now take their obsession with the upcoming “House of Gucci ” film to another level.

Villa Balbiano, the luxurious estate featured in Ridley Scott’s murder drama , will soon be available to book on Airbnb. One of the largest private residences on Lake Como, the villa — which has six lavish suites and extravagant gardens — was reportedly distinguished by the British Society of Garden Designers.

Villa Balbiano is the site of the Gucci family patriarch Aldo Gucci’s home in the film, which will premiere in theaters on Nov. 24.

The host is offering one one-night stay on March 30, 2022, for one guest and a plus one to spend a night in the estate’s master suite. The guest will also have access to the villa’s amenities, including the first four floors of the home, the outdoor swimming pool, private pier and boathouse.

The stay will cost 1,000 euros (approximately $1,128) not including taxes and fees. Bookings for the listing will open on Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. EST on Airbnb’s official website.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the murder drama , which depicts the events that led up to and the aftermath of Maurizio Gucci’s murder orchestrated by Patrizia Reggiani, his ex-wife, in 1995. At the time, Maurizio was the head of the iconic Italian fashion house, which was founded by his grandfather Guccio Gucci.

In late 2019, it was announced Lady Gaga would take on the role of Reggiani in the Gucci film. Reggiani became well-known in the ’90s after she was tried and convicted for hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, who was shot outside the Milan Gucci offices in 1995.

Maurizio was the last of the Gucci family to run the fashion house. He resigned as chairman and sold his 50 percent stake in the business two years prior to his death. Reggiani served 16 years in prison for the murder and was released in 2016.

Starring alongside Lady Gaga in the film are Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino who play Maurizio Gucci, Paolo Gucci, Rodolfo Gucci and Aldo Gucci, respectively.

Lady Gaga, Jared Leto Dazzle at ‘House of Gucci’ Los Angeles Premiere

Photos From the ‘House of Gucci’ New York Premiere Red Carpet

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

