Ray Donovan: The Movie Trailer Promises to Tie Up 'Loose Ends'

Ray Donovan is kicking down doors and going deep on daddy issues in the new trailer for the Showtime series’ upcoming movie.

The Ray Donovan: The Movie footage, released Monday, is our first real peek into the two-hour continuation. The film is set in the immediate aftermath of the Season 7 finale — which aired in January 2020 — and finds Mickey on the Run and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It also explores both the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud and Ray and Mickey’s beginnings from three decades ago.

The movie will premiere on Friday, Jan. 14, at 9/8c.

Longtime Ray Donovan showrunner David Hollander and series star Liev Schreiber wrote the script together; Hollander will direct. Other cast members reprising their roles include Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Katherine Moenning, Jon Voight and Kerry Condon.

In June, Schreiber wrote an Instagram post confirming that the movie had gone into production.

“I will miss this particular gaggle of actors very, very much,” Schreiber said of an on-set photo that featured him and returning Dorsey, Mihok, Hall and Marsan.

