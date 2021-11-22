ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reebok Owner Skips IPO for Private Equity

By Vicki M. Young
The deal with a pair of private-equity players values Authentic Brands at billions more than it hoped to get through a public offering.

Casper Sleep’s Going Private Again—At a Steep Discount to IPO Price

Nordstrom’s Inventory Crunch Worries Investors

Gap Inc. Facing $650 Million Sales Shortfall

Buyout Boom Gains Steam in Record Year for Private Equity

Big leveraged buyouts are back, and this year’s crop might just be a taste of things to come. Private-equity firms have announced a record $944.4 billion worth of buyouts in the U.S. so far this year, 2.5 times the volume in the same period last year and more than double that of the previous peak in 2007, according to Dealogic. So far this year, there have been five $10 billion-plus deals in the U.S., equaling the total in all of 2007, though still below the high-water mark of nine in 2006.
Blackford Capital named Private Equity Firm of the Year

A local private equity firm was named Private Equity Firm of the Year and received the Private Equity Deal of the Year award by The M&A Advisor. Grand Rapids-based Blackford Capital received the two honors at the 20th annual M&A Advisor Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 17. “Out of a field...
Why We Believe Private Equity Is A Better Ownership Model

Investor participation and interest in private equity continues to grow. Investor participation and interest in private equity continues to grow. Investors are attracted to private equity for different reasons, including access to the significant investable opportunity set that exists across the universe of private companies, along with lower volatility when compared to public equities.
FBO Market Sees Strong Interest From Private Equity Funds

Signature Aviation was purchased by a consortium of private equity firms in May. Courtesy: Signature Aviation. Private equity investors have been earnestly searching for yield, and a major investment target garnering interest has been fixed based operators (FBOs). In May after a bidding war, a consortium of private equity firms—including...
Authentic Brands sells equity stake that values the company at $12.7 billion, puts IPO on hold

Authentic Brands Inc. announced Monday that it has sold an equity stake in the company to CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners, a deal that values Authentic Brands at $12.7 billion. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, which has been the company's largest stakeholder since 2019, will continue to hold that position. General Atlantic, Lion Capital and Shaquille O'Neal will also continue to hold significant positions. The transaction is expected to close in December. Authentic Brands is the parent company to Forever 21 and Nine West, and holds the brand name and rights to icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Authentic Brands had filed paperwork to go public, but, with this deal, the company has decided to shelve the IPO. "I think we would have gotten a massive valuation ... maybe even more than what we sold the business for. But guess what? I'd rather be private," said Chief Executive Jamie Salter in a CNBC interview. The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 3.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 25.7% for the period.
Private equity firms buy Athenahealth, again

Private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman acquired Athenahealth, an electronic health records vendor for physician practices, for $17 billion. Why it matters: This is one of the largest leveraged buyouts of the year, and it means the previous private equity firms that took Athenahealth private in 2018 — Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital, a subsidiary of Elliott Management— tripled their investment.
EXCLUSIVE: ABG Sells Equity Stake, Delays IPO

Click here to read the full article. Authentic Brands Group is postponing its planned initial public offering thanks to a couple of new deep-pocketed partners. The New York-based brand marketer said CVC Capital and HPS Investment Partners, along with its current stable of shareholders, have signed definitive agreements to purchase significant equity stakes in the company in a transaction that values it at $12.7 billion in enterprise value.More from WWDReebok's Idea to Retrofit Gas Stations as Fitness CentersThe Making of a Celebrity Sneaker Deal2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet: Photos BlackRock, which has been ABG’s largest shareholder since 2019, will retain its...
EisnerAmper CEO Explains the Firm’s Private Equity Deal

Stream or download the episode. | Follow CPA Trendlines Podcasts on Apple here. | Or paste this RSS link into the podcatcher of your choice. EisnerAmper CEO Charly Weinstein calls the firm’s deal to take on private equity a new wrinkle in the profession’s decades-old struggle to secure fresh capital for expansion in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
Authentic Brands Postpones IPO In Favor of Private Stake Sale

Authentic Brands Group, the retail conglomerate that owns apparel chains Forever 21 and Aeropostale as well as Barneys New York, is shelving a planned initial public offering and instead selling equity stakes in its business to private equity firm CVC Capital, hedge fund HPS Investment Partners and a pool of existing stakeholders.
Winfrey and Witherspoon join in a private equity takeover of Spanx

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd are joining Blackstone in investing in Spanx, the DealBook newsletter was first to report. Blackstone closed its deal to acquire a majority stake in the shapewear brand that values it at $1.2 billion on Thursday. Founded more than 20 years...
U.K. Private Equity Deal Drive Delivers Record Issuance

An acceleration of PE deals is contributing to record leveraged credit issuance in Europe, offering investors a potentially attractive opportunity to overweight U.K. assets. An acceleration of PE deals is contributing to record leveraged credit issuance in Europe, offering investors a potentially attractive opportunity to overweight U.K. assets. Investors’ growing...
Two Years Post-IPO, Casper Returns to Private Ownership

The past 18 months have changed the landscape for buying furniture and design in once-unthinkable ways. The success of e-commerce platforms like 1stDibs suggest that consumers have more of an appetite for buying high-end items online than they once did, and a number of businesses were able to ride pandemic-induced shifts to retail success.
Avoya Travel Network Gains Major Private Equity Investment Partner

Award-winning host agency Avoya Travel Network today announced some major news that will have a profound, positive impact on the family-run company’s future trajectory. With 57 years as one of the world’s most innovative travel marketing and technology companies under its belt, Avoya has just gained a new shareholder and investment partner in Certares.
Spanish Firm Swaps Central London for Mayfair to Be Among Private Equity Clients

Spanish firm Pérez-Llorca is expanding its London office and will be relocating in December to Mayfair from the City – a crosstown move that the firm says will place it closer to its growing client base in private equity. Mayfair, a neighborhood of boutiques, luxury hotels, and Michelin-starred restaurants in...
