Biden mourns victims of Waukesha parade attack

President Joe Biden opened his Monday economic remarks by sharing his condolences for the families of the victims of the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade attack.

Biden was briefed on the situation that saw a motorist kill five and injure at least 40 others as of Monday after returning to the White House Sunday evening, stating the administration is "monitoring the situation very closely."

"Five families of Waukesha are facing fresh grief of a life without a loved one. At least 40 Americans are suffering from injuries, some of them in critical condition, and an entire community is struggling to cope with the horrific act of violence," Biden said. "This morning, Jill and I, the entire Biden family, all of us pray that that same spirit is going to embrace and lift up all the victims of this tragedy, bringing comfort to those recovering from the injuries and wrapping the families of those who died in the support of their community."

"We're all grateful of the extraordinary work and first responders from law enforcement and emergency room doctors who are working around the clock to deal with the terrible consequences of what happened last night," he added.

Authorities identified the suspect in the attack as Darrell Brooks Jr., a 39-year-old Milwaukee man facing two felonies. Brooks had been released on bond days before allegedly plowing a red SUV into the crowd in Waukesha Sunday night.

