Politics

Biden mourns victims of Waukesha parade attack

By Christian Datoc
 5 days ago

President Joe Biden opened his Monday economic remarks by sharing his condolences for the families of the victims of the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade attack.

Biden was briefed on the situation that saw a motorist kill five and injure at least 40 others as of Monday after returning to the White House Sunday evening, stating the administration is "monitoring the situation very closely."

"Five families of Waukesha are facing fresh grief of a life without a loved one. At least 40 Americans are suffering from injuries, some of them in critical condition, and an entire community is struggling to cope with the horrific act of violence," Biden said. "This morning, Jill and I, the entire Biden family, all of us pray that that same spirit is going to embrace and lift up all the victims of this tragedy, bringing comfort to those recovering from the injuries and wrapping the families of those who died in the support of their community."

"We're all grateful of the extraordinary work and first responders from law enforcement and emergency room doctors who are working around the clock to deal with the terrible consequences of what happened last night," he added.

Authorities identified the suspect in the attack as Darrell Brooks Jr., a 39-year-old Milwaukee man facing two felonies. Brooks had been released on bond days before allegedly plowing a red SUV into the crowd in Waukesha Sunday night.

BeBigger
5d ago

he and his democrat friends started this evil and chaos, and it started with talk of defunding police and allowing these riots to continue. what a shame, and look at the further division it has led to!

Alice Lambert
5d ago

I bet he is just crying his little beady eyes out just like he did for The Americans in Afghanistan.

c. o'Neal
5d ago

l'm sure he had only Bo in mind, no one else. Also notice his keepers won't let him wear a wrist watch.

