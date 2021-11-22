ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

German health minister: Population will be 'vaccinated, cured, or dead' after winter

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKXSS_0d44W7zm00


G ermany's health minister announced that most of the country's population will either be "vaccinated, cured, or dead" from COVID-19 after the winter as another surge in cases hits the country.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn's statement comes after figures for COVID-19 cases in Germany released Monday showed 30,000 new cases within the past 24 hours. Last week saw 65,000 new cases in a single day, according to CNN . Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases, intensive care units are reportedly nearing their maximum capacity at hospitals across the country. Doctors said they are prepared to triage patients who have the best chance of survival.

“Probably by the end of the winter, more or less everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured, or dead,” Spahn said. “That sounds cynical, but that is the reality.”

GERMANY JOINS FRANCE AND OTHERS TO ADVISE AGAINST MODERNA VACCINE FOR PEOPLE UNDER 30

Policies such as excluding unvaccinated people from public spaces and workplaces are already in effect, yet outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said the policies are not enough to curb the new cases.

“We are in a highly dramatic situation. What is in place now is not sufficient,” Merkel said.

Merkel told Germany's 16 states to decide on stricter measures by Wednesday. If they do not, the country may have to go back into a nationwide lockdown. Bavaria and Saxony, the states hit the worst by the virus, have already ordered bars and clubs to close and canceled the traditional Christmas markets. Merkel said she is not confident that will be enough.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Vaccines are not mandated in Germany . However, the leaders of the 16 states agreed they want a law mandating that health workers and the elderly get vaccinated, according to the Guardian .

Approximately 68% of Germany is vaccinated, the Guardian reported. Germany's southern neighbor, Austria, is in a 20-day national lockdown . A vaccine mandate will go into effect in Austria starting Feb. 1, making it the second European country to mandate the vaccines. The first was the Vatican.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO warns about unintended effect of vaccines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned vaccinated people to remain cautious when it comes to catching Covid-19 and not fall into a ?false sense of security.?. "In many countries and communities, we are concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," the WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday at a press conference on the Covid-19 crisis in Europe.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Austrian brothel offers free sessions to customers getting Covid jab

A brothel in Austria is offering free vouchers to adults who get their Covid-19 vaccine at the building. Fun Palast, located in the capital city of Vienna, is hoping to boost vaccination rates, as well as client numbers that have dropped during the pandemic. Visitors will be entitled to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Spahn
Person
Angela Merkel
International Business Times

6 Dead After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine In Taiwan

At least 6 people have died in Taiwan after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to a health official. Chuang Jen-Hsiang, a spokesperson for the country’s Central Epidemic Command Center, said Tuesday that among the deceased, the youngest patient was an 18-year-old woman. The six people were reported to have died following vaccination. The deaths were reported Monday, reported Taiwan News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German States#Cnn#The Washington Examiner#Guardian
The Independent

Austria has the right idea – put the unvaccinated in lockdown

Disturbing news from the province of Upper Austria. It has the unwelcome distinction of having the lowest vaccination rate and the highest infection rate of Austria’s nine provinces. Death rates are rising. As it happens, Austria also has the lowest vaccination rate of any western European country apart from Liechtenstein, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.I’m not quite sure why this relatively prosperous chunk of Europe displays such reluctance to take this basic public health precaution. Some say it is to do with the strength of the far-right Freedom Party, but there we are.The regional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Mail

Covid party kills one man and leaves several others in intensive care after Italians get together to spread coronavirus so they can acquire a 'green pass' without being vaccinated

At least one person has died and several others are in intensive care after attending 'coronavirus parties' in Italy in a deliberate attempt to catch the disease. A 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after being infected a 'corona-party' in the province of South Tyrol, northern Italy, health bosses have said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
179K+
Followers
55K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy