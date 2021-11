VENTURA (CBSLA) — Three juveniles were arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of stealing nearly a dozen catalytic converters in the Ventura area. The boys, who were not identified due to their ages, are from Los Angeles and booked into juvenile hall on several charges, including grand theft, vandalism, and possession of stolen property. Ventura police say an alert residence called 911 after witnessing the theft of a neighbor’s catalytic converter in the 2500 block of Harbor Boulevard. The neighbor gave police a description of the vehicle, and a patrol sergeant spotted the suspects, catching them in the act of stealing another...

