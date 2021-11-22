Righetti football team preparing to play for CIF championship this Friday

Righetti head coach Tony Payne and the Warriors football team celebrates a semifinal victory over Ridgeview on Nov. 19. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

ORCUTT, Calif. -- The Righetti football team is preparing to play for a CIF-Central Section championship this Friday night in a game that few people would have predicted just a few weeks ago.

When the playoffs started on Nov. 5, the Warriors had earned just one victory on the season. The team's lone win came on Oct. 8 versus area area rival Pioneer Valley.

However, due to a new CIF playoff format called "competitive equity," which takes into account a team's computer ranking rather than their win-loss total, the Warriors were extended an postseason invitation, which the team accepted.

When the playoff brackets were released, the Warriors were given the #3 seed in Division 5. Since then, they have taken full advantage of the opportunity and have thrived in the postseason, winning straight times.

A first round win over Atascadero, a second round victory over Coalinga and a semifinal win over Ridgeview (Bakersfield) have propelled the Warriors into the championship game for the second time in program history.

Three years ago during its first season in the Central Section, Righetti advanced to its first CIF title game, losing to Tulare Union 45-30 in the Division 2 championship.

On Friday night, the Warriors are set to host Liberty (Madera) for the Division 5 championship. The Hawks are the #8 seed in the division and have advanced to the title game with playoff wins over Chavez (Delano), Immanuel and Boron.

While a team with one win in the regular season is now set to play for a championship may raise some eyebrows, the Warriors will not apologize for their accomplishments.

Afterall, the team is simply playing in the same postseason format used all other teams in the area. In fact, the competitive equity model is used throughout other CIF sections across California.

The Warriors have also had to overcome significant obstacles this season, most notably the loss of several key players, either through transfer or injury.

Even though their path towards a possible championship may be unorthodox this season, the Warriors are now just one win away from earning a significant piece of school history.

Game time on Friday will be 6 p.m.

Spectators will need to purchase tickets through the CIF-Central Section online ticket platform.

For ticket pricing information and to buy tickets, click here .

The post Righetti football team preparing to play for CIF championship this Friday appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .