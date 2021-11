It’s a conundrum as old as time: My ski boots are trashed, but I don’t want to throw them in the trash. Other than turning them into a flower pot or stashing them in the shed to collect dust for a decade, there isn’t a great—or environmentally friendly—way to recycle your old ski boots because they are made up of so many different materials. That is, until Tecnica announced its new Recycle Your Boots (RYB) program.

