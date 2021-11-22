ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Red flag warning in place as Santa Ana winds, low humidity increase fire danger

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haSiG_0d44V3Qf00

Red flag warnings of critical fire danger remained in place Monday for much of the Southland thanks to gusting Santa Ana winds and low humidity levels that have fire crews on heightened alert.

According to the National Weather Service, red flag warnings will be in effect until 3 p.m. in the Los Angeles coastal region, including downtown, as well as the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Los Angeles County Mountains and the Angeles National Forest.

Valley areas can expect wind gusts of up to 40 mph, with gusts reaching 45 mph in the mountains, according to the weather service.

Forecasters said the wind will begin dying down Monday afternoon into Monday evening, but humidity levels will remain dangerously low, falling to between 6% and 12%, keeping conditions dry into the evening.

“High temperatures will peak for this event today, with highs between 77 and 87 common,” according to the NWS. “Humidities and temperatures will improve on Tuesday while northwest to north wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph will form over Santa Barbara County and the I-5 Corridor by the afternoon and evening.”

The Southland will get a short break from the weather conditions on Tuesday, but more gusting winds are expected to develop Tuesday night, and a fire weather watch will take effect for much of the region Wednesday and continue through Friday afternoon.

But forecasters said the fire weather watches will likely be upgraded to new red flag warnings that will continue through Thanksgiving.

“Peak wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph are expected, with isolated gusts to 60 mph,” according to the NWS. “Humidities will likely lower into the 2 to 8 percent range by Thursday and Friday and poor overnight recoveries. As such, red flag conditions are likely for most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday, with a chance of continuing through Friday.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Santa Ana winds expected Thanksgiving prompting red flag warning

Southland residents were enjoying mild temperatures and calm weather Tuesday, but gusting Santa Ana winds and dry conditions are expected to return Wednesday night, prompting forecasters to issue a red flag warning of critical wildfire conditions that will last into Friday. The warning will take effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday...
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy