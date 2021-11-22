The 13 Biggest Disney NEWS BOMBS You Missed from Destination D23

Destination D23 starts tomorrow, and with it a celebration of all things Walt Disney World: 50 years of attractions, 50 years of characters, 50 years of music—and, of course, 50 years of merchandise! We all have something we’ve purchased to commemorate a beloved trip to Walt Disney World Resort, whether it’s a mouse ear hat or a cozy spirit jersey. Guests at Destination D23: Presented By Topps can explore 50 fabulous years of memorabilia thanks to our friends at the Walt Disney Archives, who have curated an all-new exhibit showcasing everything from figurines and fanny packs to pins and plush. Relive each magical decade through the souvenirs that brought “The Vacation Kingdom of the World” back to your own home! Check out the photos below for a first look at the exhibit!

