For Larry Cuculic, who takes over the reins as president/CEO of BWH Hotel Group on Dec. 1, “The best is yet to come” for the company. “I consider it a true professional challenge and one that I undertook after being thoughtful about responsibilities associated with leading this company,” he told Hotel Business. “It’s not a responsibility you can take lightly. It’s one you have to be committed to 100% because it’s just my style. I believe in leading by example—always being accessible to our hoteliers and our associates. You have to be all in 24/7.”

