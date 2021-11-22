ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Internet Slams Woman Who Bought Groceries Using Sleeping Boyfriend's Money in Viral Post

By Anabelle Doliner
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Redditor accused his girlfriend of "technically stealing" from him after she used his credit card to buy ingredients for a surprise...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 32, gives birth to surprise baby five weeks after boyfriend bought her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' because she had 'put on a bit of weight'

A woman has revealed how she learned she was 33 weeks pregnant after her boyfriend got her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' after noticing she had put on 'a bit of weight.'. Kirsty Pearce, 32, from Lowestoft, noticed she had put on weight at the start of October, with her boyfriend Matt Sylvester, 40, jokingly buying her a test.
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Man ‘buys food for just himself’ when his date forgot her money and TikTok is divided

A woman has described a date she had with a man who apparently only bought himself food because she didn’t bring any money and TikTok is divided. Posting on the social media platform, the woman filmed the table on the date – showing food on one side of the table and absolutely none on her side – with text on top which read: “On our first date I didn’t have money so he only bought himself food.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groceries#Business Wire#Americans
New York Post

Dad throws Brian Laundrie-themed party for daughter’s 1st birthday

A dad threw a Brian Laundrie themed buffet party as he celebrated his daughter’s first birthday. Pictures uploaded to Facebook show a skeleton lying on a table that’s been covered in pancetta. Cops found “skeletal” remains on October 20 in a Florida swamp that were positively identified as belonging to...
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Join In-Laws for Holiday after They Demand $7,000

This story went viral, and the internet is on the side of the woman. A post from a woman on Reddit has gone viral after she shared a story of a conflict that she’s having with her in-laws. She’s turned to the internet for advice as to whether or not she was in the wrong for her ultimate choice.
Indy100

Restaurant worker claims boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back and people are horrified

A restaurant worker has claimed her boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back of the restaurant and people are horrified. Posting on TikTok, Brooke shared a video of her looking baffled while miming to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World in which the lyrics are changed from “and I think to myself, what a wonderful world” to “and I think to myself, what the f**k.” The sound has become a popular trend on the social media platform.
RESTAURANTS
Grazia

This Woman's Family Fell Out With Her Because She Lost Weight Before Her Sister's Wedding- But Is She In The Wrong?

Weddings are incredible. They are essentially parties on steroids, entirely dedicated to a couple’s super-strong bond and their love for one another (the best kind of party) and there are flowers everywhere. What’s not to love? And after almost two years of weddings being at threat of cancellation due to COVID-19, we’re all super excited to start attending them again.
WEIGHT LOSS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
644K+
Followers
71K+
Post
680M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy