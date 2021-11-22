Bristol, TN Police: Man facing aggravated arson charges following structure fire
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An early-morning structure fire at 505 Alabama Street on Monday led to the arrest of a man on aggravated arson charges.
A release from Bristol Tennessee Police (BTPD) states that Thomas Cousineau, 51, Bristol, has been charged with aggravated arson along with resisting stop.
The arrest followed after the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department and BTPD responded to a structure fire at 4:17 a.m., where witnesses on scene described a man throwing items into the fire in what seemed like an attempt to keep it ablaze.
The man, later identified as Cousineau, was arrested a shortly after fleeing when police arrived at the scene. He was transported to the Sullivan County Jail.
