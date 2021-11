GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida interim coach Greg Knox could sense something a little different from the Gators after their meeting in the team hotel on Saturday morning. It had been a wild six weeks for Florida, filled with losses, adversity, and the dismissal of coach Dan Mullen last Sunday. Rather than give up on the season, Knox and his seniors led Florida to a 24-21 win over rival Florida State, clinching bowl eligibility while denying the Seminoles their own shot to get to six wins.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO