The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed wide receiver Jamal Agnew (hip) on season-ending injured reserve. Agnew suffered a hip injury in the Jaguars' Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and will be forced to miss the rest of the season. The former return-game specialist had been enjoying an impressive breakout season in his first season with the Jaguars, but will now be forced to sit out the remainder of the season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO