ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Method Man Feels ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Was Penned ‘Exclusively’ for His ‘Brilliant’ Co-Star Mary J. Blige

By Joe Price
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the Season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost, series star Method Man has said the project was “written exclusively” with Mary J. Blige in mind. In an interview with Metro, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper and actor suggested he was very impressed by Blige’s performance as drug lord...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Cast on Season Two Expectations and Working With Mary J. Blige: “A Legend”

The cast of Power Book II: Ghost opened up about what they hope fans take from season two, the higher stakes viewers can expect from upcoming episodes and what it was like working with superstar Mary J. Blige. “I feel like there’s so much to take from this season,” star Michael J. Rainey Jr. told The Hollywood Reporter on the carpet of the show’s NYC premiere on Wednesday. “There’s so much emotion, so much action, sadness, happiness.” Rainey Jr. plays Tariq St. Patrick, who’s still reeling from the explosive season one finale and finds himself drifting further from the one thing he’s been...
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Glam in White Suit, Diamonds, Feathered Coat & Pointy Boots at ‘Power Book ll: Ghost’ Premiere

Mary J. Blige stepped out in a glamorous white outfit to walk the red carpet last night at the NYC premiere of her Starz show “Power Book ll: Ghost.” Wearing head-to-toe white, the Grammy-winning artist donned a long feather-covered coat over a sleek white pantsuit completed with a tie. For shoes, she opted for a pair of ivory pointy-toed leather boots. Pulling things together seamlessly, Blige added some oversized silver hoop earrings and two massive diamond rings, one on each finger, which she showed off for the cameras. The 50-year-old hitmaker-turned-actress, who’s also known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” has been making waves with show-stopping looks since she hit the scene in the early ’90s. Always one to have fun with her outerwear and footwear, she attended the Bottega Veneta spring ’22 fashion show last month wearing a $22,000 coat by the luxury label. Shop white leather boots for the winter season ahead. To Buy: Schutz Mikki Mid Leather Bootie, $148; schutz-shoes.com   To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Shake-Ya Feather Over the Knee Boot, $320; nordstrom.com To Buy: Aldo Lille Mid-Calf Block Heel Boot, $180; aldoshoes.com Click through the gallery to check out Mary J. Blige’s red carpet style evolution.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Method Man
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Monet
Person
Blige
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rainey Jr. Shades STARZ Over "Power Book II" Premiere, 50 Cent Chimes In

After being arguably the most universally despised character from 50 Cent's popular STARZ crime drama Power, Michael Rainey Jr. has grown into the role of one the most likable lead characters in 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp's ambitious Powerverse. This weekend, his main project, Power Book II: Ghost, returns for its second season, and Wednesday, November 17, the cast of the show met up for the star-studded New York City premiere.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Shares "The Algorithm" Ft. Method Man, Redman, Mary J. Blige, Ice Cube, Fabolous & More

With his new role at Def Jam in place, Snoop Dogg is making his debut on the label. Being a Def Jam artist was something of a dream for the Rap icon and now that he has a position with the legendary label, he is looking to shine a light on veterans and newcomers. Snoop has been speaking about his anticipated project The Algorthim for some time and the rollout has been extensive as the rapper prepares fans for what he believes is the album of the year.
CELEBRITIES
thisis50.com

Was Mary J Blige’s “I Can Love You” A Faith Evans Diss Track

On The 18th of November, our very own Queen of Hip Hop Soul takes the stage at the Barclay Center with D-Nice. As everyone prepares for the epic night, it got me wondering about the stories behind the tracks. A few years ago, I attended another MJB concert in Los Angeles during the BET Awards. While singing my favorite track with the crowd, I happened to be standing next to someone in the music industry. When the set ended I chatted with the industry stranger a bit, then they casually mentioned that “I Can Love You” featuring Lil Kim was actually a Faith Evans diss track aimed at Diddy and the Notorious BIG for choosing her over them. Instantly, I became offended. Faith is a friend and my guard went straight up. But then it made sense.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

When It Comes to the Cast of Power Book II: Ghost, It's Always a Family Affair

Family ties run deep all over the Power universe, and the cast of Power Book II: Ghost have embraced that idea more than any of the Starz shows. Though everyone's families have their own drama and squabbles on the show in season two, everyone in real life is always showing each other love. From the brotherhood between Michael Rainey Jr.'s Tariq and Gianni Paolo's Brayden to the Tejadas — Mary J. Blige (Monet), Woody McClain (Cane), Daniel Bellomy (Zeke), Lovell Adams-Gray (Dru), and LaToya Tonodeo (Diana) — being bonded together by loyalty, family means everything to this star-studded cast. Ahead of the series's return on Nov. 21, check out some pictures of the cast hanging out on set together and looking fly as ever at the show's red carpet event!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#Academy Award#Metro#Mudbound#The Umbrella Academy
ETOnline.com

Mary J. Blige Teases Super Bowl Performance and Her New Role on 'Power Book II: Ghost' (Exclusive)

Mary J. Blige is gearing up to put on one of the biggest shows of the year, and she's ready to give her fans what they want! She just has to figure out the specifics first. The 50-year-old singer chatted with ET's Lauren Zima about being the sole female artist headlining the Feb. 13, 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, and how she's planning on giving her best "Mary J. Blige performance."
NFL
Bossip

Baes Of The Day: Paige Hurd, Alix Lapri & LaToya Tonodeo Stun At “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 2 Premiere

All eyes were on “Power Book II: Ghost” baddies Paige Hurd, Alix Lapri, and LaToya Tonodeo who stunned at the swanky Season 2 premiere party in NYC. The talented actresses (who have their own entanglement with Michael Rainey, Jr. aka ‘Tariq’ on the hit series) enjoyed a night of glitz and glam with the entire cast and special guests including “Raising Kanan” star Mekai Curtis, Tashera Simmons, Isan Elba, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 promo all about Saxe, Davis team-up

Sure, there are so many different angles to explore as we prepare for the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere this weekend. For the sake of this article, though, let’s dive into it from the vantage point of Cooper Saxe and Davis MacLean!. At the end of last season,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Courtney Kemp Talks 'Power Book II: Ghost' And Creating Her Own Cinematic Universe At Starz

The mind behind 'Power' and all its subsequent spinoffs opens up about owning her Blackness and asking the universal questions in her crime drama brand. Courtney A. Kemp has managed to turn one hit show into five, dominating Starz’ ratings and lineup with multiple Power spinoffs. As she gears up to release the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, the sequel series that follows Tariq St. Patrick’s journey through college after killing his father, we caught up with Kemp to talk about what it takes to create a fan-favorite franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Power Book II's Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey & Co. Talk 'Rattled' Monet, Tariq's 'Unstoppable' Crew in Season 2

It takes a lot to shake Power Book II: Ghost‘s queenpin Monet Tejada, so when Mary J. Blige describes her character as“rattled” at the start of the Starz spinoff’s Season 2, you know you’re in for a ride. “Her son was shot,” the Grammy winner reminds TVLine in the video preview above, referring to Dru’s injury at the end of Season 1. “He survived, and she doesn’t want that to happen again, so she’s really a little off, and a little nervous.” In fact, just about everyone is on edge when the show returns Sunday (9/8c), thanks to the murder of Prof. Jabari...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Only Thing Better Than Power Book II: Ghost? Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo's Friendship

If you've already tuned into the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, then you know costars Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq St. Patrick) and Gianni Paolo (Brayden Weston) are as thick as thieves in real life as they are on screen. On the show, the two play each other's best friends in college/partners in crime, but off screen, their brotherhood is just as tight. The dynamic duo met each other on season five of Power when they both attended the prestigious school Choate. But acting alongside each other in four episodes of the flagship series and their own spinoff has led to a very close friendship off set as well.
MOVIES
Black America Web

The Hottest Looks From The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Premiere

The next iteration of the Power universe is underway as cast members of Power Book II: Ghost gathered at New York City’s SVA Theatre this week to celebrate the premiere of the show’s upcoming second season. The star-studded event brought out some of the biggest names in the business as they celebrated the return of the network’s highly anticipated drama.
TVLine

Method Man and Redman, Together Again! Meth Breaks Down the Duo's Power Book II: Ghost Debut — Watch

When Davis MacLean visited his brother in prison in Sunday’s Power Book II: Ghost premiere, it was a moment for hip-hop celebration: Method Man and Redman, together again! The friends, musical collaborators and frequent co-stars reunited in the Season 2 opener, which doubled as Reggie “Redman” Noble’s entry into the Powerverse. Noble recurs this season as Theo Rollins, older brother to Clifford “Method Man” Smith‘s Davis MacLean. Though Davis is a high-powered defense attorney, he carries a load of regret about his brother’s run-ins with the law, a fact he made brief mention of in the spinoff’s first season. So when TVLine chatted with Smith...
THEATER & DANCE
enstarz.com

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Power Book II: Ghost Stars Michael Rainey, Alix Lapri, and Gianni Paolo Discuss Fond Memories of Show Creator Courtney Kemp!

Power Book II: Ghost will be premiering on November 21st on Starz. The season, which exists within the confines of the Power universe, which was created by the incredible Courtney Kemp, continues the story of Tariq, played by Michael Rainey, navigates his way through life, fighting to save his family while also getting tangled up in a seemingly inescapable web of mayhem. Kemp, the show's creator, announced recently that she is taking her departure from Starz and moving over to Netflix. I got a chance to sit down with Michael Rainey, Alix Lapri, who plays Effie, and Gianni Paolo, who plays Brayden Weston, and discuss the powerful impact Courtney has had on their lives and on the show.
TV SERIES
Essence

Woody McClain, Daniel Sunjata, And Berto Colon Talk Making Family Ties On “Power Book II: Ghost”

The trio discusses their characters’ on-screen dysfunctional family ties and the on-set bonds they've built behind the camera. Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost kicks off this evening, continuing the saga of Tariq St. Patrick, the faculty of Stansfield University, and the Tejada family. While gearing up to share more twists and turns in the story with fans, actors Woody McClain, Berto Colon, and Daniel Sunjata talk about the (dysfunctional) family ties they’ve formed on-screen, as well as the healthy collaborative atmosphere they’ve created behind the camera.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy