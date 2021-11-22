ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing situation with Britain is not satisfactory - French minister

By Reuters
 5 days ago
PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday that the fishing situation with Britain was still not a satisfactory one, adding the issue had not initially been taken seriously enough by the European Commission.

"It is a EU issue," Beaune said in a an interview with Politico website.

France and Britain have been at loggerheads over fishermens' access to waters in the English Channel following Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Writing by Juliette Jabkhiro, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

