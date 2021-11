The White House announced recently that it has invited over 100 countries to a virtual ‘Summit for Democracy’ on Dec. 9 to 10. Among the invitees to the Summit are Armenia and Georgia, but not Azerbaijan and Turkey which are dictatorships. Interestingly, the latter two countries did not complain about their absence from the Summit until they found out that Armenia was invited.

