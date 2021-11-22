ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

De Bruyne and Guardiola shortlisted for Fifa award

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin de Bruyne has been shortlisted for the Fifa Best 2021 awards. The Manchester City playmaker is up...

www.bbc.co.uk

Community Policy