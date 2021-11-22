Parade of Lights tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –(KELO.com) — Downtown Sioux Falls selects retired City of Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken as the official Grand Marshal of Black Friday’s Parade of Lights. Carter Martens is the official Junior Grand Marshal of the 29th installment of the parade. The Parade of Lights is...
It’s that time of year when downtown Mena transforms into a place of wonder and magic for children and adults alike with our Annual Mena Christmas Parade of Lights. Come join the fun as The Mena Polk County Chamber of Commerce kicks off the holiday season with a “Cowboy Christmas” themed parade.
The annual fireworks display after the Buffalo Lighted Christmas Parade has been approved by the Buffalo City Council, but not after some discussion to move the display to another weekend in the future. Karina Bassett, with Buffalo FFA, made the requests for the Light Up Buffalo event on Saturday, December...
Ponca City’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be Friday, December 3 on Grand Avenue!. Participants are encouraged to decorate their entries with lights and festive décor. Lineup announcements and locations will be available on December 2. Parade will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3. There is no...
The 2021 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol will be held tonight (Nov. 23, 2021) at 7:30pm CST in the Capitol Rotunda. This year’s theme is “Winter Wishes.”. The largest tree, a 25-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, is decorated by the South Dakota Christmas at the Capitol...
Fort Madison Parade of Lights will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday on Avenue G in Fort Madison. The Enchanted Forest will open at 7:30 p.m. behind Aldi. Lighted floats will be displayed in Riverview Park after the parade until Jan. 1. The Burlington Lighted Holiday Parade is 5 p.m....
ODESSA, Texas — The annual Parade of Lights is returning in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Participants will line up at 23rd Street and Andrews Highway and travel south on Andrews until they get to 3rd Street at the Medical Center Hospital parking lot. If you...
Attendees of the 25th Annual Fort Atkinson Lighted Holiday Parade packed the streets Saturday with festive parade-goers both young and old. Draped in blankets, winter clothes, and some even in costume, parade-goers were eager to see the 50 lighted floats and other entries, and children scrambled to collect candy as the various displays, many of which distributed treats, passed by.
On Monday, Nov. 15 Church St. Bridge will be closed from 6-10 pm. The Electric department will be installing Christmas lights on top of the bridge in preparation for the holiday season. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
Greeley’s Parade of Lights will make its triumphant return downtown this year. The parade and lighting ceremony will happen Saturday, November 27, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The parade, featuring more than 50 floats and holiday displays, steps off at 15th Street and will continue to Lincoln Park and over to 9th Avenue. It includes music and, of course, Santa. The event is free and very family-friendly. For more details, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
The annual Parade of Lights, organized by the Morris Area Chamber of Commerce, will begin 5:30 p.m. Thursday and run down Atlantic Avenue in Morris. Chamber of Commerce Administrative Director Summer Anderson told KMRS that the parade couldn’t happen without help from groups like the Morris Lions. “We are so...
Bloomfield Main Street is asking Davis Countians to begin preparing for Bloomfield’s Hometown Christmas Celebration on Dec. 2, 3, and 4. Entries for Rudolph’s Jolly Holiday Lighted Christmas Parade are due by Monday, Nov. 29. Registration forms can be turned in at the Bloomfield Main Street office or Lynch Realty. Registration forms may be picked up at Blackboard Printing or Lynch Realty.
After a year off due to Covid, the lighted Christmas Parade will return to downtown Winchester on Sunday, December 5. The parade has been a tradition for many years. Every year, a parade leads Santa Claus around the square to his small house on the courthouse lawn where he visits with children to hear what they want for Christmas.
The Clarinda 29th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be Friday, Nov. 26, beginning at 6 p.m. on the downtown square. Co-sponsored by the Clarinda Kiwanis Club and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce the theme is “An Old-Fashioned Christmas”. This event became a tradition in 1993, two years after the Dec....
As part of World’s Largest Chanukah Observance on Dec. 5, and to celebrate the Chanukah season, Chabad of Greater Hilton Head will host its third annual Grand Car Menorah Parade and Chanukah Celebration. The parade will depart from Tanger Outlets 2 in Bluffton and travel to Shelter Cove Towne Center.
A local tradition will be returning this season with a lighted holiday parade through downtown Humboldt on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. The route will start at Taft Elementary School and west to 8th Street, south to Sumner Avenue and east to 4th Street, north to 1st Avenue North and west to 5th Street North, where it will conclude. Entries are being accepted by calling the numbers listed. Independent file photo.
Light Up Day — that’s just not going to work. So when New Visions changed New Castle’s annual holiday parade from a Thursday night affair to a Saturday afternoon event, organizers would still have to wait until dark to light the Christmas tree on Kennedy Square. And thus, the Pop-Up...
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas … even if it’s not yet Thanksgiving. Downtown Redlands is putting on her finery ahead of two big holiday events already announced for the State Street area. Contractors were recently installing a 35-foot tall decorated tree at Ed Hales Park as part...
For many North Texas residents driving through the Grand Prairie Lights is an annual holiday tradition. This year’s Prairie Lights 2021 runs from Thursday, Nov. 25 – Friday, Dec. 31. The popular holiday attraction is located at Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake. From December 13-25, organizers encourage guests to arrive early or purchase a fast pass as these are the busiest nights of the season.
This year’s Holiday Light Parade and Holiday Hustle 5K will kick off the Christmas season in uptown Maumee on a new day – Sunday, November 28. The event previously took place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but it has been moved this year to Sunday due to challenges related to staffing and safety issues.
