Parade of Lights tonight

Greeley's Parade of Lights will make its triumphant return downtown this year. The parade and lighting ceremony will happen Saturday, November 27, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The parade, featuring more than 50 floats and holiday displays, steps off at 15th Street and will continue to Lincoln Park and over to 9th Avenue. It includes music and, of course, Santa. The event is free and very family-friendly.

