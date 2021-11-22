ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Turkey with a side of patience during the holiday travel in Virginia

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMX5P_0d44Qvfv00

(WFXR) — The turkeys are cooking and the tables are set, but before you speed off to your family or friends to share in the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginia State Police (VSP) want to remind people to slow down when hitting the roads.

AAA says that 1.4 million Virginians will be traveling, which is 11 percent more than in 2020. While many people will be on the roads, drivers will want to also be patient.

How to beat this year’s holiday travel in the skies or on the road

“With traffic on the roads increasing and many people anxious to get to their destination, I encourage all Virginians to be patient. Buckle up and take your time,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, VSP Superintendent. “Your family wants you to arrive safely and in a frame of mind to enjoy all the holiday has to offer. Making sure you are driving the posted speed limit, driving for conditions and wearing your seatbelt are the best ways to stay safe on the road, so you can enjoy the holiday.”

To make sure drivers are getting to their destinations safely, VSP will participate in Operation C.A.R.E — Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. This initiative falls within the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. This program will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and conclude at midnight on Sunday, Nov. 28. During that time there will be an increase in visibility and traffic enforcement efforts.

Will the weather slow down my Thanksgiving holiday travel?

Last year’s initiative resulted in troopers citing 4,930 speeders and 1,706 reckless drivers statewide. Troopers charged 67 drivers with DUIs of alcohol and/or drugs and cited 498 drivers for failing to buckle up.

During the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period, there were 12 traffic fatalities reported last year and in 2019, eight traffic fatalities were reported.

Troopers also want to remind drivers of the state’s “Move Over” law. It requires drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. It also states that drivers can’t move over, you are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. This law also applies to vehicles equipped with amber lights.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 2

Related
WFXR

Discarded smoking materials result in fire at Danville home

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Fire crews battled a structure fire Saturday night in Danville. According to the Danville Fire Department, they responded to 133 Westmoreland Court around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night. As crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the side of the home – mainly in the decking area. The fire […]
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Government
WFXR

VDH’s Thursday update includes 1,781 new COVID cases, 19 new deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 962,472 coronavirus cases and 14,616 virus-related deaths as of Thursday, which includes 1,781 new confirmed and probable cases and 19 new confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health officials confirmed 710,878 cases and 12,272 deaths are related to the virus as of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

WFXR News gets you winter-ready across Virginia

(WFXR) — From snow to ice to freezing rain, the WFXR News Pinpoint Weather team is eager to get you winter ready for 2021. To help you prepare for the season, WFXR News is airing a winter special that is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. You will learn about how a La […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

‘Poison pill’ to slow takeover of company owning Roanoke Times, Lynchburg News Advance, and Danville Register & Bee

(WFXR) — Lee Enterprises, the company that owns 77 newspapers including the Roanoke Times, Lynchburg News Advance, and Danville Register & Bee, is taking steps to slow a hostile takeover. Lee Enterprises is employing a ‘poison pill’ defense strategy. The move will allow current stockholders to buy half-priced shares for a year if a company […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkeys#Cooking Turkey#Cooking A Turkey#Virginia State Police#Aaa#Virginians#Vsp Superintendent
WFXR

VDH: New COVID-19 cases total 1,535; new virus-related deaths climb by 24 in Wednesday update

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 1,535 new coronavirus cases and 24 new virus-related deaths in Wednesday morning’s update, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 960,691 confirmed and probable cases and 14,597 confirmed and probable deaths. Virginia health officials confirmed 709,796 cases and 12,253 deaths are related […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Rocky Mount Rotary Club’s Land of Lights is open!

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — Southwest Virginia’s largest free drive-thru light display opened Thanksgiving Day, ready to put that special sparkle in your holidays. Now through Dec. 31, attendees can motor through the light display, enjoying the colorful lightbulb-silhouetted images of the holidays including Frosty the Snowman, Christmas trees, and Santa Claus. Anyone can visit […]
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WFXR

Virginia, North Carolina state troopers inspect over 700 vehicles during ‘Interstate Fall Enforcement Blitz’

(WFXR) — In order to increase interstate safety in the western and southwestern parts of the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police partnered with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to conduct a commercial vehicle enforcement operation across I-81 in Virginia, as well as I-77 in both Virginia and North Carolina. Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11, a […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
WFXR

How to beat this year’s holiday travel in the skies or on the road

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — No matter if it is by car or plane, many travel agencies say this holiday season is already showing an increased number of travelers. “We are expecting to see travel numbers getting back to pre-pandemic levels, in terms of what a normal weekday would be,” said Lisa Farbstien, a spokesperson for […]
TRAVEL
WFXR

VDH reports 4,110 new COVID-19 cases, 56 new deaths between Friday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia health officials reported 4,110 new coronavirus cases and 56 new virus-related deaths between Friday and Monday, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 957,570 confirmed and probable cases and 14,548 confirmed and probable deaths. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed 707,772 cases and 12,211 deaths are related […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Do you know what you can bring on your flight?

(WFXR) — The holidays are upon us and that means people are hitting the roads or taking to the skies to spend time with family and friends. This year, AAA is predicting 53.4 million people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving. If you are planning on flying do you know what is allowed on the […]
LIFESTYLE
WFXR

WFXR

807
Followers
253
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy