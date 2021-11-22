ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lawmakers pass new Georgia congressional map, Gov. Kemp expected to sign it into law

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — In a vote 96 to 68, the Georgia House passed Monday the new congressional map that will change who will represent certain areas.

The map that passed was the same one the state Senate passed on Friday. It will now go to Governor Kemp’s desk for signature.

Officials released the long-awaited proposed map last week.

Republicans now hold an 8-6 edge in Georgia’s 14 congressional districts, down from 10-4 a decade ago. The map would shift that edge to 9-5, despite a roughly even divide among the electorate statewide that delivered Democratic victories in the 2020 presidential race and January’s two U.S. Senate runoffs.

“It’s appalling to see her seat be targeted like this and gerrymandered in attempts to gain party power. It all ties into the question of people versus power,” Mehar Nemani, a student from Fulton County, told the committee. “The current proposed maps choose power over people. This map is nothing less than a power grab.”

Rep. Ed Setzler, an Acworth Republican, rejected the argument by Nemani and others.

“I think the suggestion than this map is a gerrymandered attack on the things that she described is just factually, and as a premise, wrong,” Setzler said. “I wholeheartedly support these maps in the spirit of representing all people very credibly. “They represent the diverse communities across our state well.”

The new maps make it unlikely that two-term Democratic incumbent Lucy McBath can hold her seat. On Monday, she announced that she will instead run for Congress in her neighboring district, setting up a potential match between her and current Democratic Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux.

“Today, I intend to keep that promise. I am announcing my run for the newly created Democratic district in Georgia. I need you to stand with me because I cannot do this alone,” McBath said in a statement.

Georgia’s population rose nearly 10% to 10.7 million people over the last decade, but census results showed the growth has been uneven. Atlanta, Savannah and other cities boomed, while rural areas mostly lost population.

Democrats and Republicans in legislatures nationwide have been using the redistricting process to try to increase their party’s edge in the narrowly divided Congress. Republicans control more of the 50 statehouses, and hope to leverage this advantage to flip the U.S. House to a GOP majority next year.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

