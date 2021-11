Figures compiled by the Brookings Institution in 2016 revealed that the average net worth of a white family ($171,000) was ten times that of a Black family ($17,150). Much has been written about possible reasons, including historical exclusion from higher-learning institutions and homeownership opportunities, as well as from entrepreneurship and other means of accumulating wealth. 2020 was a year of widespread outrage over social injustice, but also saw an influx of energy devoted to solving it, including grappling with this country’s complicated racial history — taking an honest look at why people of color are treated differently and why they don’t have the same opportunities as the white majority.

