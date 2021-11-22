ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa Has Gotten 'So Attached' to DWTS Cast Ahead of Finale: 'Best 10 Weeks of My Life'

Cover picture for the articleJoJo Siwa has had the time of her life on Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms alum, who made history as one half of the show's first-ever same-sex pairing, is opening up about her bittersweet emotions heading into Monday's season 30 finale. "I'm so grateful for this last...

