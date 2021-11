BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are hosting the Titans on Sunday, and to help get you ready for that matchup, Levan Reid has this week’s news and notes. –The Patriots are riding a five-game winning streak. That’s the longest streak in the NFL –This will be the 45th overall meeting between the Pats and the Titans/Oilers. New England leads the series 25-18-1 –The Patriots are 18-7-1 in home games against the Titans. That includes 5-1 and Gillette Stadium. –The Patriots lead the NFL with 18 interceptions. The Patriots have returned three interceptions for touchdowns the season. –The Patriots shut out the Atlanta Falcons last week...

