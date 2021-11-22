ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Blue Devils notch win, tie to open hockey season

By Rob Roos, The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUkIj_0d44PBTe00

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault High collected a win and tie in a season-opening home hockey weekend.

The Blue Devils defeated Milford 5-3 in the opener Friday night, and tied Lakeland 1-1 Saturday afternoon in the Soo Elks Showcase at Big Bear Arena.

Joey Engle scored a goal and Michael Bontrager was in net for the Blue Devils Saturday against the Lakeland Eagles.

“A little bit of a slow start on our part, but I attribute that to the youth we have,” Sault High coach Rick Mackie said. “I thought we picked it up as the game went on. Once we established our offensive game, our cycle down low, we made them chase us. We seemed to carry the play the last half of the game but we couldn’t find a way to put the puck in the net. Credit their goaltender though, he played a heck of a game, and ours as well.

“Overall I’m really happy with the performance,” Mackie said. “There’s no question that we compete. We have a good group of kids who work together and care for each other.”

After a scoreless first period, Lakeland broke through with a goal from Robby Lewis at 15:32 of the second period.

The Blue Devils tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Engle, assisted by Dom Cicco and Evan Kennedy at 8:26 of the period.

The goaltending for both sides held up the rest of the way as Bontrager and Lakeland’s Jason Slicker did not allow any more goals. Slicker had to leave the game in the final 20 seconds of regulation and for the first few minutes of overtime to repair a skate. Paul Baker stepped in at goalie for the Eagles in OT until Slicker was able to fix his skate and get back in the game. Neither team scored in OT.

Sault High 5, Milford 3

On Friday night, the Blue Devils opened the season with a 5-3 win over the Milford Mavericks. Dom Cicco netted a hat trick, completing the feat by scoring his third goal of the night into an empty net to put the game away with Milford’s’s goalie out for an extra attacker with 46 seconds left.

Odin Medrick and Kennedy also scored goals. Garrett Gorsuch dished out three assists each, while Engle had two assists and Evan Hoglund had one. Tristan Forgrave made 28 saves for the Blue Devils.

“We had a way better start Friday night,” Mackie said. “We established puck possession and were controlling it early on. I don’t know if we started thinking maybe it was over though, but they came back and started taking it to us for about seven minutes in the third period. Fortunately we gathered ourselves and took the game back over.”

The Blue Devils have only two seniors this season with Engle and Andrew Goodrich. The team has three juniors, nine sophomores and four freshmen.

“We have a hard-working, young group,” Mackie said. “They skate well. We’ve been developing a good team concept. They’re communicating well on the ice and I like what I’ve seen so far.”

Sault High is scheduled to play in the Alpena Thanksgiving Showcase this upcoming weekend. The Blue Devils face East Grand Rapids at 2 p.m. Friday. Alpena and Negaunee also play Friday, and the tournament concludes with two games Saturday.

Contact Sports Editor Rob Roos at rroos@sooeveningnews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @rroosTEN.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Sports
City
East Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
WORLD
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Team#Sault Ste#The Blue Devils#Milford 3#The Milford Mavericks
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
NBC News

Best Buy stores in Minnesota latest targets of large 'grab and run' thefts

Two different Best Buy stores in Minnesota became the latest targets of "grab and run" thefts amid ongoing "Black Friday" sales by large groups of people, according to police. Between 20 to 30 people entered a Best Buy store in Burnsville while it was still open to customers on Friday night and stole an "unclear" number of electronics, Carissa Larsen, a spokesperson for the city of Burnsville, told NBC News in an email on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Sault News

The Sault News

1
Followers
25
Post
122
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy