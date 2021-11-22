Blue Devils notch win, tie to open hockey season

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault High collected a win and tie in a season-opening home hockey weekend.

The Blue Devils defeated Milford 5-3 in the opener Friday night, and tied Lakeland 1-1 Saturday afternoon in the Soo Elks Showcase at Big Bear Arena.

Joey Engle scored a goal and Michael Bontrager was in net for the Blue Devils Saturday against the Lakeland Eagles.

“A little bit of a slow start on our part, but I attribute that to the youth we have,” Sault High coach Rick Mackie said. “I thought we picked it up as the game went on. Once we established our offensive game, our cycle down low, we made them chase us. We seemed to carry the play the last half of the game but we couldn’t find a way to put the puck in the net. Credit their goaltender though, he played a heck of a game, and ours as well.

“Overall I’m really happy with the performance,” Mackie said. “There’s no question that we compete. We have a good group of kids who work together and care for each other.”

After a scoreless first period, Lakeland broke through with a goal from Robby Lewis at 15:32 of the second period.

The Blue Devils tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Engle, assisted by Dom Cicco and Evan Kennedy at 8:26 of the period.

The goaltending for both sides held up the rest of the way as Bontrager and Lakeland’s Jason Slicker did not allow any more goals. Slicker had to leave the game in the final 20 seconds of regulation and for the first few minutes of overtime to repair a skate. Paul Baker stepped in at goalie for the Eagles in OT until Slicker was able to fix his skate and get back in the game. Neither team scored in OT.

Sault High 5, Milford 3

On Friday night, the Blue Devils opened the season with a 5-3 win over the Milford Mavericks. Dom Cicco netted a hat trick, completing the feat by scoring his third goal of the night into an empty net to put the game away with Milford’s’s goalie out for an extra attacker with 46 seconds left.

Odin Medrick and Kennedy also scored goals. Garrett Gorsuch dished out three assists each, while Engle had two assists and Evan Hoglund had one. Tristan Forgrave made 28 saves for the Blue Devils.

“We had a way better start Friday night,” Mackie said. “We established puck possession and were controlling it early on. I don’t know if we started thinking maybe it was over though, but they came back and started taking it to us for about seven minutes in the third period. Fortunately we gathered ourselves and took the game back over.”

The Blue Devils have only two seniors this season with Engle and Andrew Goodrich. The team has three juniors, nine sophomores and four freshmen.

“We have a hard-working, young group,” Mackie said. “They skate well. We’ve been developing a good team concept. They’re communicating well on the ice and I like what I’ve seen so far.”

Sault High is scheduled to play in the Alpena Thanksgiving Showcase this upcoming weekend. The Blue Devils face East Grand Rapids at 2 p.m. Friday. Alpena and Negaunee also play Friday, and the tournament concludes with two games Saturday.

