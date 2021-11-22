UPDATE: Kansas woman killed in SUV rollover crash on I-15 ramp to Charleston early Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who died after a black Chevrolet Suburban with seven passengers collided with another SUV, overturned and struck a light pole has been identified as Gina Marie Artzer, 54, of Shawnee, Kansas.

The crash occurred as the suburban, which was a rideshare vehicle, exited northbound Interstate 15 at Charleston Boulevard.

Artzer is the only person known to have died in the crash that involved a white Ford Explorer and the Suburban at about 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office and the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP).

A social media post by someone who knows others who were in the Suburban indicates they were a group from a dance school in Kansas.

As news of the crash has spread, there has been an outpouring of support from family and friends on social media — remembering Artzer, and prayers for those who were hurt.

The daughter of one injured passenger said the group was in town for a weekend getaway. She said her mother is intubated and she underwent surgery on Monday.

NHP released some details from their preliminary investigation on Monday, indicating that the Suburban was occupied by a driver and seven passengers. Everyone in that vehicle was transported to University Medical Center except Artzer, who died at the scene, according to NHP Trooper Ashlee Wellman. Artzer was seated in the middle row on the right side of the Suburban.

The collision occurred when the Explorer ran a red light as it traveled westbound on Charleston, according to NHP. The Suburban was exiting northbound I-15 to Charleston when the vehicles collided.

Friends posted to Facebook saying they have started a Venmo account to fly family members to Las Vegas, and to support the victims of the crash.

They note most of their friends are still hospitalized and have a long recovery ahead.

A prayer gathering is being held tonight in Kansas City to support the families of the people in the crash.

(Photo: Nevada Highway Patrol)

(Photo: Nevada Highway Patrol)

(Photo: Nevada Highway Patrol)

(Photo: Nevada Highway Patrol)

(Photo: Nevada Highway Patrol)

A man who was identified as the driver of the Explorer and his female passenger were both taken to UMC Trauma, according to NHP.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Fire officials said a vehicle rolled several times. At one point, LVF&R described it as a “mass casualty” crash.

Passengers were trapped and had to be extricated from the wreckage, according to LVF&R.

NHP continues to investigate the crash.

Several lanes of westbound Charleston as well as the Charleston westbound ramp to northbound I-15 were closed for several hours while authorities investigated the crash.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 73rd fatal crash resulting in 82 fatalities for 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.