Artifact thief digs holes at historical site in Charleston County
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Federal agents in South Carolina are looking for someone who used a metal detector and dug 19 holes earlier this month at a historic site.
Investigators think the person was looking for artifacts at the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site , a park that was once the Charleston area plantation of a signer of the U.S. Constitution.
The National Park Service says rangers found the holes all over the park Nov. 13.
It's illegal to dig without permission and to have a working metal detector at a national park site.
