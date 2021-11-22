ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Artifact thief digs holes at historical site in Charleston County

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Federal agents in South Carolina are looking for someone who used a metal detector and dug 19 holes earlier this month at a historic site.

Investigators think the person was looking for artifacts at the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site , a park that was once the Charleston area plantation of a signer of the U.S. Constitution.

The National Park Service says rangers found the holes all over the park Nov. 13.

It’s illegal to dig without permission and to have a working metal detector at a national park site.

One dead following Saturday shooting in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday on Jeffries Highway in Walterboro. According to CCSO, one person was killed in a shooting near a Little Caesars pizza shop along Jeffries Highway. No arrests or additional injuries are known at this time. An investigation is in progress. Additional details […]
WALTERBORO, SC
