Celebrities

Cardi B shares video of Kulture's reaction to her baby brother: 'I wanted a baby sister'

By Megan Armstrong
 5 days ago
Cardi B. Sipa Press

Cardi B and Offset can give their children most anything in the world, except for the one thing daughter Kulture, 3, wanted most.

Responding to a fan's question about how Kulture reacted to learning Cardi was "having another baby and that it was a boy," the diamond-certified rapper shared a video of Kulture insisting she'd rather have "a baby sister":

Cardi and Offset, 29, have been married since September 2017. They welcomed Kulture, their first child together and Offset's fourth overall, in July 2018. Their second child, a son whose name has not been publicly revealed, arrived in early September of this year.

Cardi B made her hosting debut at Sunday's (Nov. 21) American Music Awards, where she also won favorite hip-hop song for her February single "Up."

Comments / 17

Tena Marie
5d ago

She doesn't understand the privilege of being the only Princess in the Castle yet. Lol

