Bakersfield, CA

Houchin Blood Bank offers one lucky donor $500 ‘mystery box’ during Thanksgiving week

By Miabelle Salzano
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Blood Bank is offering one lucky donor during the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 27 a chance to win a $500 gift card hidden in a “mystery box.”

The promotion comes as a result of a blood shortage during the holiday season. Right now, many hospitals and blood banks are in urgent or critical need for donations.

“Houchin Community Blood Bank is experiencing a critically low blood supply and the impact of
fewer donations has now hit our hospitals,” said Dr. Matthew Hannon, Trauma Medical Director
Kern Medical.

All successful donors will get to choose one ‘mystery box’ that may contain a $500 gift card.

This incentive will be offered at both donor centers at 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Avenue and the mobile blood drives during the week of Thanksgiving.

Donor Center Hours:

  • Nov. 22, 23, and 26: 9:00 am 6:00 pm
  • Nov. 24: 7:00 am 1:00 pm
  • Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving): Closed
  • Nov. 27: 8:00 am 4:00 pm

Mobile Drives:

  • Crown for a Cause Valencia (Nov. 22): 27710 The Old Rd from 10:00 am 3:00 pm
  • Pine Mountain Club (Nov. 22): 2524 Beechwood Way from 10:00 am 2:00 pm
  • Kern River Valley First Baptist Church Lake Isabella (Nov. 23): 3701 Suhre St from 12:00 pm 5:00 pm
  • Kingdom Blood Drive – Delano (Nov. 27): 501 Main St from 11:00 am 3:00 pm

Blood donors must be healthy, weigh 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is needed.

For more information, visit Houchin Blood Bank’s website or call 661-323-4222. Appointments highly recommended.

