ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Split, Call Off Their Engagement Nearly 1 Year After Finale

By Nicholas Hautman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Another wilted rose. The Bachelorette alums Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have split nearly one year after their engagement aired, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a rep tells Us. The news comes three days after Life & Style reported that they were on a break.

The pair, who met during season 16 of the ABC reality series in 2020, sparked split speculation earlier this month after running the New York City Marathon together on November 7.

One day after they completed the event, Clark, 37, gushed over Adams, 31, saying she was “allergic to excuses” and never gave up during her first marathon. “I will be forever grateful to have had a front row seat to her performance yesterday, as will the thousands of others who cheered her along the way,” he wrote via Instagram on November 8. “The world is a better place today than it was yesterday because of you.”

The former phlebotomist, however, was spotted taping two “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast episodes without her engagement ring on later that month, causing some fans to think there was trouble in paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44z3Vx_0d44NGXB00
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark ABC/Craig Sjodin

Adams continued to fuel breakup speculation on November 15 when she shared a cryptic message via Twitter, writing, “Trust the process…” The following day, the TV personality was again seen without her ring while attending the House of Gucci premiere solo in New York City.

The “Clickbait” podcast cohost fell for Clark after she stepped in to replace Clare Crawley as the season 16 Bachelorette lead in the summer of 2020. (The hairstylist, 40, got engaged to Dale Moss within the first two weeks of production and left the show. Us Weekly confirmed in September that the on-off couple called it quits for good.)

As their romance continued to blossom, Adams and the addiction specialist met each other’s parents before he got down on bended knee. The romantic proposal aired on TV in December 2020 after the reality star eliminated her runner-up, Ben Smith.

The Bachelor alum gushed over the “wild, wild love” that she had for Clark at the end of the season finale, telling him, “I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and that I deserve a love with a man that won’t run away.”

The New Jersey native responded, “I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you.”

After their engagement, Adams and Clark lived on different coasts, with her in California and him in New York. However, they set aside plenty of time for road trips and other meetups on special occasions.

No worries at all [about being bicoastal],” the Bachelor in Paradise alum exclusively told Us in December 2020. “We’re ready.”

Adams relocated to the Big Apple later that month, moving into Clark’s bachelor pad. Prior to their breakup, the pair were adamant about not being in a rush to walk down the aisle again as divorcées.

“I want a big wedding when the day comes. She might think differently, and she’s going to get what she wants,” Clark quipped on Good Morning America after the Bachelorette finale. “But, no, I want to date [right now]. I want to take [her] out and do all those things.”

Adams was previously married to Josh Bourelle from 2016 to 2017, while Clark’s nearly three-year union with Jennifer Stanley-George ended in 2012.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Comments / 11

Jan Smedley
5d ago

yeah got to spend time getting her 15 min of fame. should have been home working on your relationship instead of hosting

Reply
7
Related
Us Weekly

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark End Engagement: What Went Wrong?

Another Bachelor Nation relationship has come to an end. Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark “couldn’t fully commit to each other,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They eventually realized it wasn’t going to work and their relationship ran its course,” the insider says, noting that the Bachelorette season 16 duo hadn’t “even started wedding planning” before pulling the plug on their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Tayshia Adams Shares Diagnosis Following ER Visit

Fans have been worried about fan-favorite Bachelorette Tayshia Adams this week. She ran the New York City Marathon on Sunday with Zac Clark and finished the 26.2 miles in less than five hours. Following the race, she said she was fine and recovering well. Thursday she found herself in the emergency room. Nobody knew what was going on but assumed it was from something related to the marathon. Saturday morning, Tayshia is clarifying what happened and fans may be surprised at what she had to say.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
extratv

Tayshia Adams Hospitalized

“The Bachelorette” alum Tayshia Adams has been admitted to the hospital. On Thursday, Tayshia posted a video from her hospital bed. She captioned the Instagram Story pic, “Welp I've been here since 9:30 a.m. What a day.”. While Tayshia didn’t explain what caused her hospitalization, she did have an IV...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Tayshia Adams Gave Clues Things Were Bad With Zac Clark

Another Bachelor fan-favorite couple is over. Rumors were flying about Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark as they do often. However, this time it turned out to be facts. Their split was confirmed Monday. Now, looking back over the past week, fans can see small clues from Tayshia that indicated there may be trouble. Keep reading to find out more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clare Crawley
Person
Tayshia Adams
Us Weekly

Michelle Young Spills Her Secrets to Having a ‘Beautiful Relationship’ After Feeling Ignored by Her ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors

Knowing what she wants! After calling out her suitors for ignoring her during a group date, Michelle Young shared her simple tips for having a successful relationship. “Vulnerability is the not-so-secret password to a beautiful relationship,” the Minnesota native, 28, tweeted during the Tuesday, November 9, episode of the Bachelorette.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelorette#Adamant#New York City Marathon#Life Style#Abc#House#Clickbait
Us Weekly

Dean McDermott Spotted Seemingly Getting Into a Fistfight Amid Tori Spelling Split Rumors

An icy situation! Fans questioned Dean McDermott‘s whereabouts after he was missing from his family’s holiday card — and it looks like they got an unexpected answer. McDermott, 55, was photographed appearing to have a fistfight with an opponent while playing hockey at a Los Angeles ice rink on Monday, November 22. According to pics posted by Page Six one day later, the duo had their helmets and knee pads on when the altercation occurred.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy