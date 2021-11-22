Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Split, Call Off Their Engagement Nearly 1 Year After Finale

Another wilted rose. The Bachelorette alums Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have split nearly one year after their engagement aired, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a rep tells Us. The news comes three days after Life & Style reported that they were on a break.

The pair, who met during season 16 of the ABC reality series in 2020, sparked split speculation earlier this month after running the New York City Marathon together on November 7.

One day after they completed the event, Clark, 37, gushed over Adams, 31, saying she was “allergic to excuses” and never gave up during her first marathon. “I will be forever grateful to have had a front row seat to her performance yesterday, as will the thousands of others who cheered her along the way,” he wrote via Instagram on November 8. “The world is a better place today than it was yesterday because of you.”

The former phlebotomist, however, was spotted taping two “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast episodes without her engagement ring on later that month, causing some fans to think there was trouble in paradise.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark ABC/Craig Sjodin

Adams continued to fuel breakup speculation on November 15 when she shared a cryptic message via Twitter, writing, “Trust the process…” The following day, the TV personality was again seen without her ring while attending the House of Gucci premiere solo in New York City.

The “Clickbait” podcast cohost fell for Clark after she stepped in to replace Clare Crawley as the season 16 Bachelorette lead in the summer of 2020. (The hairstylist, 40, got engaged to Dale Moss within the first two weeks of production and left the show. Us Weekly confirmed in September that the on-off couple called it quits for good.)

As their romance continued to blossom, Adams and the addiction specialist met each other’s parents before he got down on bended knee. The romantic proposal aired on TV in December 2020 after the reality star eliminated her runner-up, Ben Smith.

The Bachelor alum gushed over the “wild, wild love” that she had for Clark at the end of the season finale, telling him, “I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe there doesn’t need to be flaws, and that I deserve a love with a man that won’t run away.”

The New Jersey native responded, “I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you.”

After their engagement, Adams and Clark lived on different coasts, with her in California and him in New York. However, they set aside plenty of time for road trips and other meetups on special occasions.

“No worries at all [about being bicoastal],” the Bachelor in Paradise alum exclusively told Us in December 2020. “We’re ready.”

Adams relocated to the Big Apple later that month, moving into Clark’s bachelor pad. Prior to their breakup, the pair were adamant about not being in a rush to walk down the aisle again as divorcées.

“I want a big wedding when the day comes. She might think differently, and she’s going to get what she wants,” Clark quipped on Good Morning America after the Bachelorette finale. “But, no, I want to date [right now]. I want to take [her] out and do all those things.”

Adams was previously married to Josh Bourelle from 2016 to 2017, while Clark’s nearly three-year union with Jennifer Stanley-George ended in 2012.

