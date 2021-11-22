ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Nordstrom Black Friday Deals to Shop Today — Act Fast

By Bernadette Deron
 5 days ago
Nordstrom

This Black Friday is unlike any other we’ve experienced in the past. All of the early deals are remarkable — we’ve truly gotten a head start on holiday shopping, and are seriously grateful!

Nordstrom has been rolling out incredible items at even more incredible prices, and their latest drop is not to be missed. Get your hands on these beautiful dresses, cozy sweaters and major designer accessories before they sell out. Read on for our top 15 picks!

This Gorgeous Lace Mini Dress

Saylor Celia Lace Long Sleeve Cotton Blend Cocktail Minidress Nordstrom

Found! Meet the chic dress you can wear to all of your festive functions.

Get the Saylor Celia Lace Long Sleeve Cotton Blend Cocktail Minidress (originally $286) on sale for just $229 at Nordstrom!

This Sheer Lace Blouse

Free People U Into This Embroidered Sheer Top Nordstrom

You’re guaranteed to turn heads when you rock this top, no matter how you choose to style it!

Get the Free People U Into This Embroidered Sheer Top (originally $48) on sale for just $29 at Nordstrom!

This Puffer Parka

Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket Nordstrom

This is the cold-weather coat that we need to get through the winter.

Get the Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket (originally $200) on sale for just $113 at Nordstrom!

These Designer Shades

Burberry 54mm Polarized Square Sunglasses Nordstrom

Gift yourself some designer at a steep discount with these snazzy sunnies!

Get the Burberry 54mm Polarized Square Sunglasses (originally $279) on sale for just $168 at Nordstrom!

This Cashmere Coat

Nordstrom Signature Cascade Collar Double Face Wool & Cashmere Coat Nordstrom

This luxurious coat is made from a blend of cashmere and wool for an ultra-soft feel.

Get the Nordstrom Signature Cascade Collar Double Face Wool & Cashmere Coat (originally $599) on sale for just $359 at Nordstrom!

This Elevated Leather Tote

Marc Jacobs The Director Croc Embossed Nubuck Leather Tote Nordstrom

This bag is an excellent option to wear to work or bring on a weekend trip!

Get the Marc Jacobs The Director Croc Embossed Nubuck Leather Tote (originally $475) on sale for just $285 at Nordstrom!

This Carryall Tote Bag

Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Top Handle Bag Nordstrom

This classic bag is just the right size to fit all of your essentials for a busy day.

Get the Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Top Handle Bag (originally $110) on sale for just $88 at Nordstrom!

This Casual Oversized Sweater

Sanctuary V-Neck Teddy Sweater Nordstrom

Loose, roomy sweaters are ideal for the fall and winter months!

This Cozy Turtleneck

Treasure & Bond Turtleneck Sweater Nordstrom

Wear this turtleneck on its own or layer it with an oversized sweater vest for a different vibe!

Get the Treasure & Bond Turtleneck Sweater (originally $79) on sale for just $47 at Nordstrom!

This Fuzzy Lantern-Sleeve Sweater

Cece Clip Dot Sleeve Sweater Nordstrom

This sweater’s lantern sleeves make it a standout — and it comes in so many fun colors!

This Adorable Mini Dress

French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress Nordstrom

You can wear this mini dress to any type of occasion, which will come in handy when you have no clue what to wear!

Get the French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress (originally $128) on sale for just $77 at Nordstrom!

This Compact Crossbody

Tory Burch Perry Bombe Glazed Leather Crossbody Bag Nordstrom

If you’re going out to dinner or drinks with friends, a bag like this beauty is all you need.

Get the Tory Burch Perry Bombe Glazed Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $268) on sale for just $188 at Nordstrom!

These Comfy Faux-Leather Pants

BLANKNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants Nordstrom

Shoppers say that these are some of the best faux-leather pants they have ever come across!

Get the BLANKNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants (originally $98) on sale for just $60 at Nordstrom!

This Pom-Pom Sweater

1.STATE Fringe Sleeve Sweater Nordstrom

The sleeves on this sweater are adorned with pom poms for a cute touch!

These Chic Booties

Linea Paolo North Bootie Nordstrom

When you wear these booties, you’re bound to feel like an absolute diva!

Looking for more? Check out all of the Black Friday deals happening at Nordstrom right now here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

