On October 29, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. Four days later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the vaccine for this age group, expanding its eligibility to 28 million kids. And while more than one million children have already been inoculated—while more than one million children have already received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine—some parents have reservations, and hesitations. For some, there are still too many unanswered questions. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 27% of parents of kids ages 5 to 11 were eager to vaccinate their kid right away, while 33% said they would wait and see.

