The Thanksgiving holiday is usually filled with festivities among family and friends, massive amounts of food—and at times— brutally long road trips. But there is a way to beat boredom on the road that fits the spirit of the season. Dotted across the United States are enormous renditions of various foods that will add more flavor to your trip. These gigantic odes to culinary delights are much more than cliche roadside attractions, they are also works of art that have stood the test of time.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO