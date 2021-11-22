Tyler Wade traded from New York Yankees to Angels

According to multiple reports, the Pirates have picked up a former New York Yankees outfielder off waivers.
Fan Pirates insider Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette says that the Pirates claimed Greg Allen.
New York Yankees fans better hope the latest free agency rumor is not true. While the New York Yankees have a reputation as big spenders in free agency, this latest rumor suggests they are leaning towards going cheap at a marquee position. The New York Daily News reports that while...
A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
The New York Yankees could lose three fixtures with questionable futures this coming week. With the MLB/MLBPA Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring Wednesday, they agreed to move up the day that players can be non-tendered, to the day before the CBA expires. Non-tendered players are not given offers to stay with their respective teams.
The New York Yankee family was saddened to learn of the passing of ex-Yankee manager Bill Virdon. Virdon was manager of the Yankees during 1974 and 1975 before being replaced in 1975 my the new manager Billy Martin. In 1974 he won 89 games for the Yankees. However, Virdon’s claim...
The New York Yankees were unceremoniously dumped in the American League Wild Card round by the Boston Red Sox. It was an ignominious end to a disappointing 2021 season that began with World Series aspirations. Now the Yankees face an incredibly important offseason for the franchise. The Yankees need to...
The New York Yankees made several roster moves on Friday, some surprising, some not. After a few years of up and down promise the Yankees designated Clint Frazier for assignment. Also hitting the assignment block was Rougned Odor, and surprisingly utility player Tyler Wade. All of these moves were made necessary to protect players from next month’s Rule 5 draft.
Everything has been silent as it pertains to Brett Gardner. Since his option was declined, there has not been any news about the New York Yankees‘ long time outfielder as he has just faded away. It is to be expected given some of the free agents out there, but there had not been even a murmur regarding his plans for next year.
The New York Yankees ended their 2021 season when they lost to the Boston Red Sox in the winner take all wild card game. That was over six weeks ago. The Yankees immediately announced that there would be some big changes coming for 2022, especially at shortstop. But now with December just over a week away little has taken place.
The New York Yankees have had a very slow start to the offseason, much slower than many would’ve expected. Sure, they’ve made a few roster moves, but there have been no free agent signings or big trades thus far. One major area of need is the shortstop position and that...
Yes, star power is a great thing to have on a professional sports team. They sell jerseys. They sell tickets. They sell advertising. Oh, yes, and they tend to perform better than most other players on the team, and if you pay them enough, than most other players in the league. This is a critical offseason for them, and they cannot afford to gamble on another superstar.
Los Angeles Angels land Tyler Wade to add depth to their infield by parting ways with either some cash or a player to be named later. The New York Yankees have helped the Los Angeles Angels add a versatile player to their roster as the Yankees have apparently decided to part ways with Tyler Wade. The Yankees previously designated Wade for assignment, which is what ultimately led to the deal happening.
The New York Yankees have a certain standard to uphold. Reaching the postseason is not enough – they are expected to reach the World Series. While George Steinbrenner is not there any longer, and his constant demands to win are not being vocalized, the expectations are still the same amongst the fanbase.
Aaron Judge finds himself in a bit of an uncertain place. The New York Yankees‘ outfielder is set to enter free agency at the end of the upcoming season, and to this point, there have not been discussions about a possible extension. As the Yankees typically do not extend their players before free agency, that lack of talks is not a reflection of what he means to the franchise.
The New York Yankees are going to have some financial fun this offseason, but the party shouldn’t just be relegated to the upper echelon of free agents. Justin Verlander? Sure, have at him, if you want. He shouldn’t prevent Brian Cashman from adding depth or filling out the rotation, in a just world.
Right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander, whose name was on the New York Yankees’ radar as they tried to improve the starting rotation with a high-ceiling addition, decided to take his talents elsewhere, away from the Bronx. Several outlets reported on Wednesday night that the veteran righty, a multiple time Cy Young...
The Yankees stuck with Clint Frazier when he didn’t want to cut his hair and when he ran his mouth. They stuck with him when his outfield play was terrible and when teammates had to publicly answer for his embarrassing Sunday Night Baseball defense because he didn’t want to talk to the press.
The Yankees and its nation-wide fanbase are set to invade St. Louis in August of next season. It will be the first time since 2014 that the Bronx Bombers will play at Busch Stadium. It likely explains why some Yankees highlights were included in recent hype videos the Cardinals posted...
Comments / 0