Visual Art

Serj Tankian announces new 'Not for Touching' art exhibit

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSystem of a Down frontman Serj Tankian has announced a new art exhibit called Not for Touching — The Intangible Composition. As its name implies, the project features a variety of...

WOLF

Local artist to exhibit in international art show

Helen Lavelle of Scranton has been invited to participate in an art exhibition through the M.A.D.S. Art Gallery in Milan, Italy. Her piece, "Pandemic Pieta," will be displayed during the Hysterica International Art Exhibition in Milan and Fuerteventura from November 19th through the 30th. According to the official press release,...
SCRANTON, PA
uiowa.edu

Indigenous Art Exhibition

Join us in an evening where we will be learning about the works of Indigenous artists. Alongside a presentation of the artists, we will have the opportunity to take in their art as they will be displayed around the LNACC. Feel free to join and have a chance at taking some art home!
VISUAL ART
The Verge

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition is an unsettling and beautiful Radiohead art exhibit

The simplest description of Kid A Mnesia Exhibition is that it’s essentially a virtual Radiohead art museum featuring music from Kid A and Amnesiac. If that’s enough to pique your interest in the slightest, I highly recommend you stop reading this and just play the game, which is available Thursday for free on PC, Mac, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
Punknews.org

Touche Amore to release art book

Touché Amoré have announced that they are releasing a book. The book is called The Art of Touche Amore 2008-2020 and features artwork from their deluxe album releases, tour posters, merchandise from 2007 to 2020, and "tactile seven-inch releases". Ian Cohen wrote the book and interviewed collage artist Anthony Gerace, and photographers Ryan Aylsworth and George Clarke. Vocalist Jeremy Bolm wrote the introduction. The book is 416 pages long and will be out January 26, 2022. Touche Amore will be touring in 2022 and released Lament in 2020.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Serj Tankian
Yes Weekly

Upcoming visual art exhibit, Theatre Art Galleries

Food and drink will be served and following Guilford County guidelines, face coverings required. The Main Gallery will feature the art of Greig Leach with an exhibit titled “20/20”. Greig Leach Artist Statement:. “Each of us have had to discover ways to process the previous year and how it has...
HIGH POINT, NC
Nogales International

Four new exhibits to debut at Tubac Center of the Arts

Tubac Center of the Arts is set to unveil four new exhibitions on Friday, Nov. 19, with an opening reception set for 5-7 p.m. that’s open to the public. The “Members’ Juried Exhibit,” is an annual juried exhibit of artwork created by TCA member artists. This year, juror and Bisbee-based artist Sam Woolcott selected 50 works of art from 169 entries.
TUBAC, AZ
stetson.edu

Announcing the winners of the 32nd All-Student Juried Art Exhibition

The All-Student Juried Art Exhibition showcases the talent, creativity and dedication of the artistic pursuits of Stetson students. Now in its 32nd year, the All-Student Exhibition features traditional art mediums, such as paintings and ceramics alongside multimedia installations and digital artwork. The exhibition takes place in the Hand Art Center and will remain on display through Dec. 4.
DELAND, FL
kq2.com

Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art debuts new exhibit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is debuting a new exhibit and it offers a perspective that might make you think twice about what it really is. Artist Jim Cantrell's work is displayed in the exhibit "Refracted Reality." He's from Kentucky but has loaned art to the museum and will be at the new exhibit debut. The museum says one painting featuring a former executive at the museum has a sort of augmented reality type of viewpoint.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
wirx.com

Maynard James Keenan promises a “good storyline” & “good music” with newly launched Puscifer TV project

Move over, Peak TV. It’s time for Puscifer TV. The latest project from the Maynard James Keenan-led band is an online library of past, present and future Puscifer video pieces, such as their Existential Reckoning and Money $hot streaming concerts. As Keenan tells ABC Audio, Puscifer TV feels like the realization of what he originally conceived the band to be.
TV & VIDEOS
KTVU FOX 2

Banksy art exhibit in San Francisco

Banksy, an artist known for his street art, is being celebrated at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts with an exhibition that has its public opening Monday. Vicente Fusco, co-producer of the “Unauthorized” Banksy Exhibit, explains.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hypebeast.com

Joan Cornellà Announces New "Send Yourself Nowhere But Shanghai" Exhibition

A dystopian trip through the artist’s imagination. Following his largest exhibition in Hong Kong with AllRightsReserved and Sotheby’s last year, Spanish cartoonist Joan Cornellà has announced his first museum show in Shanghai titled “Send Yourself Nowhere But Shanghai.”. The exhibition organized by AllRightsReserved will debut Cornellà’s new sculptural artwork and...
VISUAL ART
Athens News

Faces of Interest: A Tracy Duncan Art Exhibition

Offensively talented local artist Tracy Duncan will be sharing her art with us again starting on November 14th!. Visit us at this opening event to meet the artist and get your first chance to take home some truly incredible stuff. Faces of Interest will hang through the month of November.
VISUAL ART
The Post and Courier

ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Museum exhibition explores a shadowed realm

“Penumbra” is such a lovely word. The sonorous middle syllable and the open vowel sound at the end make it a wonderful word to say out loud: “penumbra.” It’s the kind of word that one imagines Edgar Allan Poe would have relished for its musicality, making good use of it in one of his lyrical poems both for its meaning and its sound quality.
CHARLESTON, SC
Wbaltv.com

BMA opens 5 new exhibits on art movement over 50 years

Contemporary art's past and future is on display at the Baltimore Museum of Art. The museum opened five new exhibitions that present an expansive view of the art movement's development over the past 50 years. One of the shows, "How Do We Know the World," features work from prominent Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New artists exhibits at the Baltimore Museum of Art

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) is celebrating five new exhibits presenting an expansive view of contemporary art over the past 50 years. One of the New exhibits, "How Do We Know the World?" shows how artists engage with social, political, and environmental concerns that shape our world, featuring works by some Baltimore-based artists.
BALTIMORE, MD

