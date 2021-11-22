Serj Tankian announces new 'Not for Touching' art exhibit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is debuting a new exhibit and it offers a perspective that might make you think twice about what it really is. Artist Jim Cantrell's work is displayed in the exhibit "Refracted Reality." He's from Kentucky but has loaned art to the museum and will be at the new exhibit debut. The museum says one painting featuring a former executive at the museum has a sort of augmented reality type of viewpoint.

