WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass.-- The Skidmore College women's basketball team is off to a 2-0 start after a hard-earned 46-42 win at Williams College Saturday afternoon. Points were hard to come by in the defensive oriented contest, but the Thoroughbreds erased a 15-14 halftime deficit to lead by 10 at the end of the third quarter 36-26. Skidmore maintained the advantage into the fourth quarter up 40-30 with 7:31 to play. The Ephs closed it to two 44-42 with 1:43 to play, but the Thoroughbred defense forced two turnovers and held Williams to two missed shots over the final two minutes.Kate McCarney's layup with :28 left preserved the 46-42 win.

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO