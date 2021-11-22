Angels acquire utilityman Tyler Wade from Yankees

Just after the deadline to set their 40-man roster, the New York Yankees announced that they have designated Clint Frazier, Rougned Odor, and Tyler Wade for assignment. Frazier, a former top prospect, struggled to carve out a role for himself and battled injuries and poor performance this past season. In just 66 games in 2021, Frazier slashed .186/.317/.317 with an 83 wRC+ and -0.9 WAR. Odor, who came to New York last offseason after being released by the Texas Rangers, slashed .202/.282/.405 with an 83 wRC+ and 0.6 fWAR in 102 games for the Yankees. Wade, who has been in the Yankees system since 2014, appeared in 103 games last year, posting a career best line of .268/.354/.323, 92 wRC+, and 0.9 WAR.
Comments / 0