ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 2,050 New Cases, 8 More Deaths

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 2,050 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths over 72 hours....

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 620 Hospitalized As Key Metrics Rise

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 691 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by 0.27% to 4.36%. Hospitalizations increased by 26 to 620. Of those hospitalized, 448 adults are in acute care and 166 adults are in intensive care. Four children are in acute care and two is in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious...
MARYLAND STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 12,072 additional cases over two days with 3,465 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,950 additional coronavirus cases on Thanksgiving and 6,122 on Friday, for a two-day total of 12,072. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 6,039 cases per day, up 51.9% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.72 million infections statewide. Case counts have been rising over the past month, most rapidly in counties ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh EMS Approved To Use Lifesaving Drug For Opioid Overdoses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s first responders are now equipped with a drug used by hospitals to treat opioid use disorder and withdrawal. All Public Safety first responders are trained to give naloxone, or Narcan, to people who are overdosing. Buprenorphine is usually used in the hospital, but now EMS will be equipped with the drug. The program will let Advanced Life Support EMS units give buprenorphine to patients experiencing opioid withdrawal, something that happens often after Narcan is used, even if they don’t go to the hospital. Patients can then schedule a virtual follow-up to get a buprenorphine prescription and other resources. The city is the third in the country to provide buprenorphine, the Mayor’s office said. “The opioid epidemic has deeply affected so many cities and communities. If tools like buprenorphine exist, we need to have them in our communities and with our emergency medical personnel,” said Mayor Bill Peduto in a news release. The Bureau of EMS and the Office of Community Health and Safety partnered to design the pilot program, which will run for one year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Coronavirus
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Allegheny County, PA
Health
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 5,058 New COVID Cases, 24 Additional Deaths Over 2 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,058 new confirmed COVID cases and 24 additional deaths in the state on Friday. The numbers reflect a two-day period as the state did not report any COVID-related data on Thanksgiving. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 847,030. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,939. There were 171,111 total new tests reported. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 3.37%. There are 771 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 156 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Sees Drop In Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19

DENVER (CBS4) — There is some positive news in the battle to against COVID-19 in Colorado — hospitals are reporting a drop in patients. (credit: CBS) As of Thursday, there were 1,527 people hospitalized with COVID. That’s down 50 from earlier this week. Officials report 82-percent of those patients are unvaccinated. Health officials say vaccinated patients tend to be older or at a higher risk of COVID complications. RELATED: Department Of Defense Team Deployed To Help Overwhelmed Northern Colorado Hospital Staff
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Kdka
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 53 Deaths, 3,759 New Cases Reported Before Holiday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Holiday travelers are now on the move, and before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths. In all, Minnesota has recorded 891,099 COVID-19 cases and 9,282 deaths. There have been 9,997 instances of reinfection. The positivity rate has been rising as of late, and sits at 11% as of last week. It’s above the 10% “high risk” threshold, and new daily cases per 100,000 residents is last reported at 74.9. The high risk line for that figure is at 10. As people gather for Thanksgiving, health officials are encouraging vaccinations and...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Hits 11%, More Than 11,000 New Cases Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaches, health officials in Minnesota report 11,455 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths. In all, the state has seen 887,368 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 9,229 total deaths. The positivity rate is at 11% as of last week (due to data lag), which is above the “high risk” threshold and a figure not seen since December of 2020. The state is seeing 74 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents; it is also well above the “high risk” line, which is drawn at 10 cases. Health officials, including the nation’s top expert Dr. Anthony...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bangor Daily News

3 deaths and 848 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state

Three more Mainers have died and another 848 coronavirus cases have been detected across the state, health officials said on Saturday. Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 115,857, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 115,009 on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Disease Management Areas Expanded After Chronic Wasting Disease Detected In Jefferson County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff JEFFERSON COUNTY (KDKA) — Last week, the Pennsylvania Game Commission expanded its disease management areas. A deer was killed on a road in Jefferson County turned out to have chronic wasting disease. Because of that they’ve expanded D-M-A 3 and created a sixth area. Hunters who harvest deer in those areas have to follow certain rules to prevent spreading the disease. The game commission says the infected deer was found within two miles of the state’s elk management area. So far, no elk in the state have tested positive. Chronic wasting disease ends up killing deer and elk.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Miami

Florida Ranks First In CDC’S Thanksgiving Week COVID-19 Death Forecast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts. According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000. The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000. The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks. Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279. Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%. Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy