Nate Bauer (7-3) I don’t understand how Penn State can be a 17-point favorite, really against anyone, when its offense has trouble scoring 17 points most games. Does that mean the Nittany Lions can’t or won’t get there on Saturday at Beaver Stadium against this Rutgers team? No, but the sample size is large enough from both of these teams to feel pretty safe predicting that Rutgers won’t score many points and Penn State won’t either.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO